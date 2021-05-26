West Coast University Students Earn Competitive-Edge with Hands-On Simulation Learning

Valerie Puig rushed to suit up in full PPE to treat a burn patient in isolation. It was her first time. providing patient care with a physical barrier between her and the patient, however, she was determined to learn as much as she could knowing she had the support of her professor and classmates. Puig was a West Coast University Miami (WCU) student experiencing a burn unit simulation in the technologically advanced Simulation Center with instructor Larissa Lozano. “In simulation and nursing, your patient can become unstable very quickly and you’re forced to assess a patient and save someone’s life in a short time,” said WCU graduate Valerie Puig. “Instructors like Lozano taught me to think critically about the simulations which really helped the information stick after graduation.”