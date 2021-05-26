Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

NPR Walks Back ‘Inaccurate’ Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Story

By Lindsey Ellefson
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NPR walked back its story on Frito-Lay’s Flamin’ Hot Cheetos this week, thereby conceding that the Los Angeles Times’ look into the snack’s origins was more accurate. “This episode centers on a claim that Richard Montañez invented a product that came to be known as Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. He claimed he and his wife inspired the seasoning that led to the chip we find on store shelves to this day. This is inaccurate,” says an editor’s note appended to the May 12 “Planet Money” episode that first delved into the crunchy treat’s history.

www.thewrap.com
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Food Drink#Npr#The Los Angeles Times#Flamin Hot Cheetos#Pepsico#Creator#Origins#The Times#Today#Hispanic Consumers#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Magneto Is Trending and It Has Nothing to Do With ‘Loki’

When you see “Magneto” trending on the same day that “Loki” arrives on Disney+, it’s natural to assume the two are related. But on Wednesday, that was surprisingly not the case. This time, Magneto was trending because of the COVID vaccine. The connection started being drawn thanks to a viral...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

Dick Clark Productions President Amy Thurlow to Depart

Amy Thurlow is leaving as president of Dick Clark Productions. She will step down at the end of June. She had served in that role since 2019. Her departure comes as DCP is without a home for the 2022 Golden Globes, which were effectively canceled when NBC decided against airing the awards show in the wake of the diversity issues at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
TV ShowsPosted by
TheWrap

Dan Bongino, Trey Gowdy Give Fox News Ratings Wins With Weekend Premieres

Fox News premiered two new shows this weekend and both took the top ratings in their respective time slots, according to early Nielsen Media Research ratings data. “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino,” which airs at 10 p.m. ET Saturdays, was the most-watched cable news program all weekend. It took in 1.751 million total average viewers, of whom an average of 307,000 were in the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54. Comparatively, CNN took in an average of 469,000 total viewers in that time slot, with 90,000 in the key demo. (CNN was screening a movie, “Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street,” from 9 p.m. ET to 11 p.m., so Bongino’s show competed with the final hour of the film.) MSNBC, meanwhile, brought in an average of 429,000 total viewers for “American Voices With Alicia Menendez.” Of those, 75,000 were in the demo, on average.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Japanese Breakfast Frontwoman Michelle Zauner to Adapt Memoir ‘Crying in H Mart’ as Film at MGM’s Orion Pictures

Michelle Zauner, best known for her indie rock act Japanese Breakfast, will turn her best-selling memoir “Crying in H Mart” into a feature film for MGM’s Orion Pictures. Orion has acquired the rights to “Crying in H Mart,” which hit No. 2 on the New York Times Best Sellers list earlier this year and follows Zauner’s experience growing up as a Korean child in Oregon. The studio has set Zauner herself to adapt the book for the screen, as well as provide the film’s score performing as Japanese Breakfast.
Los Angeles, CAflaunt.com

Kat Von D | Stepping Into The Limelight With Debut Single “Exorcism”

Kat Von D is a legend in her own right, a jack of all trades if there ever was one. You may recognize her as one of the most influential, sought-after tattoo artists, the star of TLC reality series LA Ink, or maybe a boss lady and entrepreneur in the fashion world with her own vegan shoe line KVD Vegan Beauty. Regardless, one thing remains true: anything she does is met with greatness.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
FOX26

Black elite family drama 'Our Kind of People' set for fall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Affluent and well-connected Black families are the focus of "Our Kind of People," a new Fox drama series from "Empire" creator Lee Daniels. Based on "Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class," a 1999 nonfiction book by Lawrence Otis Graham, the series will join the network's fall schedule, while midseason's "The Cleaning Lady" will bring the rarity of an Asian lead character to TV.
Louisiana Statespectrumnews1.com

Nancy Silverton shares thoughts on fine dining's fate in LA

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Los Angeles County restaurants are currently allowed to welcome customers inside at 50% capacity. According to OpenTable, the number of seated diners from reservations went down 100% in 2019. Now, from the beginning of May, 2021, the website has reported a 60% improvement. Many new restaurants are...