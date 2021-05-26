NPR Walks Back ‘Inaccurate’ Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Story

Fox News premiered two new shows this weekend and both took the top ratings in their respective time slots, according to early Nielsen Media Research ratings data. “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino,” which airs at 10 p.m. ET Saturdays, was the most-watched cable news program all weekend. It took in 1.751 million total average viewers, of whom an average of 307,000 were in the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54. Comparatively, CNN took in an average of 469,000 total viewers in that time slot, with 90,000 in the key demo. (CNN was screening a movie, “Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street,” from 9 p.m. ET to 11 p.m., so Bongino’s show competed with the final hour of the film.) MSNBC, meanwhile, brought in an average of 429,000 total viewers for “American Voices With Alicia Menendez.” Of those, 75,000 were in the demo, on average.