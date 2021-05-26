Cancel
The delightfully petty Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau rivalry keeps getting better

By Matt Bonesteel
Washington Post
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Mickelson’s PGA Championship win on Sunday had all the makings of good golf content, because 50-year-old fan-favorite long shots usually don’t win major championships. But Mickelson’s victory took a bit of a back seat in the days that followed to the renewed, delightfully petty golf beef between Brooks Koepka, who tied for second Sunday, and Bryson DeChambeau, who shot a final-round 77 and was not a factor.

