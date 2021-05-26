The delightfully petty Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau rivalry keeps getting better
Phil Mickelson's PGA Championship win on Sunday had all the makings of good golf content, because 50-year-old fan-favorite long shots usually don't win major championships. But Mickelson's victory took a bit of a back seat in the days that followed to the renewed, delightfully petty golf beef between Brooks Koepka, who tied for second Sunday, and Bryson DeChambeau, who shot a final-round 77 and was not a factor.