Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ariana Grande shares first photos from wedding to Dalton Gomez

By Francesca Bacardi
Posted by 
Page Six
Page Six
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAriana Grande finally gave fans a look at her intimate wedding to husband Dalton Gomez. The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, 27, posted photos to Instagram on Wednesday of her and the real estate agent saying “I do” in her home on May 15. Dressed in a classic white...

pagesix.com
Page Six

Page Six

33K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Vera Wang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Agent#Diamond#Music Video#Wedding Ceremony#Wedding Photos#Wedding Rings#Intimate Photos#7 Rings#Vogue#Solow Co#Husband Dalton Gomez#Behind The Scenes Photos#Dress#Love#Florals#Los Angeles#Home#Calif#Montecito
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesq957.com

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos break Instagram record

Ariana Grande continues to break records, and not just musical ones. The superstar shared a gallery of photos on Instagram from her private wedding to husband Dalton Gomez, and that gallery has now racked up more than 25 million likes, setting the record for the most-liked photo on Instagram that features people.
Designers & CollectionsHouston Chronicle

Get the look: Ariana Grande's wedding dress by Vera Wang Haute

Ariana Grande is a married woman. The Grammy Award-winning singer wed real estate Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, Calif. on May 15, according to belated Instagram posts noting the date. Fans of the pop star will recognize that lyrics from Grande's hit song "thank u, next" foretold that "One day I'll walk down the aisle, holding hands with my mama." That prediction reportedly came true -- with a twist. According to Vogue magazine, Grande's mother Joan Grande, gave her daughter away alongside Ed Butera, the bride's father, with fewer than 20 guests present.
Celebritiesradionowindy.com

Ariana Grande Wedding Pictures Are Here!

Ariana Grande recently surprised everyone by pulling off a secret wedding to her now-husband Dalton Gomez! It was reported that it was a small, intimate ceremony but it was perfect and full of love. But now pictures from the wedding day are online and we can finally see for ourselves that It really happened.
CelebritiesPosted by
Womanly Live

Ariana Grande Rocked Signature Ponytail For Her Wedding

The singer recently shared images of her wedding celebration, and she opted to embrace her signature hair and makeup looks with a bridal twist. On May 15, Saturday, Ariana Grande said her “I do’s” to luxury real-estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate wedding ceremony. While the small wedding ceremony...
Beauty & FashionVogue

Inside Ariana Grande’s Intimate At-Home Wedding

On a Saturday in mid-May, Ariana Grande channeled Audrey Hepburn’s timeless elegance when she walked down the aisle wearing Vera Wang Haute to marry real estate agent Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, California. At the Met Gala a few years ago, Ariana and Vera had made a very important pact: On fashion’s biggest night, Vera promised that when the time came, she would create Ariana’s wedding day look… and the iconic designer delivered. The end result – a custom lily white, silk charmeuse, empire-waist column gown accented with a sculpted neckline, an exposed bra-strap closure, and a plunging back – was befitting of the pop star on her big day. The dress was accessorised with a shoulder-length hand-pleated bubble veil with a sweet satin bow at the very top.
Celebritiesamericansalon.com

Get the Details on Ariana Grande's Wedding Day Glam

The pop star opted for a half-up style by celebrity hairstylist Josh Liu for her intimate at-home wedding ceremony. In partnership with beauty and wellness company Hims & Hers, the former baseball pro is delving into the beauty sphere with a makeup line for men. The brand's founders are looking...
Celebritiesdistincttoday.net

Ariana Grande’s Wedding Gift from PETA is a Vegan Tandem Bike

PETA wants Ariana Grande to take a ride … on them — hence the sweet vegan tandem bicycle (yeah, that’s a thing) she just got as a wedding gift and token of appreciation. The animal rights org is sending Ariana and her new hubby, Dalton Gomez, a cool tandem bike, which features a faux leather seat … and is built from parts and paint that didn’t use any animal products, of course.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Watch Ariana Grande's First Post-Wedding Performance With the Weeknd

Ariana Grande has officially performed for the first time since wedding Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony earlier this month. She and The Weeknd teamed up for a delightful performance at the iHeart Radio Music Awards of his song “Save Your Tears,” which she recently joined for a remix. The two were effortlessly charming on stage, clearly enjoying performing to a live audience for one of the first times in more than a year. And Ari's high note in the bridge? Impeccable, as usual. The Weeknd shared a clip of the performance on Instagram later, writing, “Always a pleasure to share the stage with such a class act and a magical voice. thanks for rocking out with me tonight @arianagrande.”
MoviesThe Ringer

Ariana Grande Wedding Photos, Lindsay Lohan Gets a Movie, and the ‘Friends’ Reunion

Like the good celebrity she is, Ariana Grande released her wedding photos through Vogue and her wedding dress is amazing (1:04). Lindsay Lohan is getting a Netflix movie and we’re fully ready for her comeback (11:41). The long-awaited Friends reunion had its good and not-so-good moments (23:58), and the Masked Singer update you have all been waiting for (55:28).
Celebritiesat40.com

Ariana Grande Looks So Fierce In Behind-The-Scenes Photos From 'The Voice'

On Wednesday (June 9), the “34+35” musician took to Instagram with several behind-the-scenes outtakes from amid filming The Voice. In a series of pictures, Grande strikes a fierce pose in an all-black outfit featuring a skin-baring, floral-shaped top as well as her signature knee-high black boots. In her introduction, the...
RelationshipsPopculture

Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Gale Share First Photos from Recent Wedding

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale tied the knot last week at The Lake House Inn in Pennsylvania, and the couple shared the first photos from their wedding on social media earlier on Sunday. Allen posted two snaps from the big day, the first a shot of himself and Gale standing at the altar at sunset, a lake and green grass behind them.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Al Roker shares photos from daughter Courtney's wedding

June 6 (UPI) -- Today co-host Al Roker has shared on social media photos from his daughter Courtney's weekend wedding. "A perfect magical evening being there for the marriage of my first princess @Cocoroker and @djweslaga with @DebRobertsABC and #maidofhonor @LeilaRoker and #groomsman @NicholasRoker," the 66-year-old TV personality tweeted Saturday, along with three pictures of him with his wife, ABC journalist Deborah Roberts, and their kids on the happy day.
RelationshipsPosted by
Page Six

‘Duck Dynasty’ star Bella Robertson marries Jacob Mayo

Bella Robertson and Jacob Mayo are officially husband and wife. The “Duck Dynasty” star, 18, announced that she and Mayo, 21, tied the knot on Saturday in a sweet post to her Instagram account. “#MARRYMEMAYO,” Robertston captioned a photo on Sunday that showed her in her wedding dress while Mayo...