CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha-Charleston HIV Task Force met Tuesday for its monthly meeting, one week into the Epi-Aid response by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the county. Shannon McBee, an Epidemiologist with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) updated the room inside the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) and a handful of health officials via Zoom on the HIV outbreak in the county associated with injected drug use and what the Epi-Aid is.