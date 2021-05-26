The Effens Channel Their Inner Cloud Nothings on New Single “Venom Denim”: Stream

PG Naylor’s recently released song, ‘Something for Nothing’ is a wonderful reminiscent of the past bringing different generations under a single roof. Eminent singer-songwriter PG Naylor is bringing back the divine allure of the 60’s rock with his nostalgia-infused dynamic soundscape. He has recently dropped a marvelous song, ‘Something for Nothing’ on major streaming platforms. It signifies the ongoing charitable work done by him and his group. They have been working with Bo Children’s Hospital in Sierra Leone and have raised nearly $50k over 8 years. Wanting nothing in return, the band is truly helping the little children in need by directly giving the fund to the hospital.