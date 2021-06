This was the first statement that came to mind when it was announced that a new animated revival of Nickelodeon’s staple animated series Rugratswas first announced. Over the years we have seen an endless array of beloved series return to our screens. We have seen the great, the mediocre and the downright depressing returns of series that fill us with nostalgia. Did it come as a shock that Rugrats is another title added to the rooster-no, not in the slightest.