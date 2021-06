World Cup overall champion Matt Walker has re-signed with Madison Saracen through to the end of the 2024 season. Matt first joined the Madison Saracen team in 2014 as a first-year youth rider on the development squad. He moved up to the Factory Team as a Junior in 2016, winning a round of the World Cup in Cairns before winning the Junior World Championships at the same venue a year later. In 2018, he earned his first World Cup top ten in his first Elite race at Fort William then stood on the podium for the first time a year later. In 2020, he didn't finish lower than fourth at the World Cup races and ended the season as champion.