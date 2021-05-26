Agriculture emits a ‘forgotten greenhouse gas.’ Scientists are looking for solutions in the soil

On the occasion of the World Environment Day on June 5, it came to my attention through a press release from CAPIA - the Argentine Egg Producers Association - that eggs are considered as a low-impact food on greenhouse gas emissions per gram of protein together with a medium retail price, also per gram of protein. The World Resources Institute (WRI) has a scorecard that ranks foods as low, medium and high impact. And yes! Eggs rank low, together with several vegetable-origin foods and fish. Meanwhile, in the medium range, first chicken and then pork, come remarkably close, also at a medium retail price.