‘I want to trigger people.’ New museum photo exhibit focuses on social justice protests
When E. Mackey decided to experiment with portrait photography, he settled on an unlikely source of models — homeless people on Miami Beach. Mackey would respectfully ask whether he could take their pictures and offered $20 or so for their time. It served as the foundation for the street photography expertise that, a decade later, will arrive June 4 in Charlotte at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture.