‘I want to trigger people.’ New museum photo exhibit focuses on social justice protests

 15 days ago

When E. Mackey decided to experiment with portrait photography, he settled on an unlikely source of models — homeless people on Miami Beach. Mackey would respectfully ask whether he could take their pictures and offered $20 or so for their time. It served as the foundation for the street photography expertise that, a decade later, will arrive June 4 in Charlotte at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture.

