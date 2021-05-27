Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nahh B! Podcast

The Dark Horse team in each conference of the 20-21 NBA Playoffs you Can Not sleep on

Posted by 
Nahh B! Podcast
Nahh B! Podcast
 22 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KYgpa_0aC6rwNP00
Dallas Mavericks star Forward/Guard Luka DoncicNBA

With the 20/21 NBA Playoffs underway we are now halfway through the first round as of this moment.

In the East

we have the #1 seed Philadelphia 76ers having a 1-0 lead against the #8 seed Washington Wizards, The #5 seed Atlanta Hawks with a 1-0 lead against the #4 seed New York Knicks, #3 seed Milwaukee Bucks with a demanding 2-0 lead against #6 seed Miami Heat & the #2 seeded Brooklyn Nets also having a 2-0 lead against #7 seed in the Boston Celtics.

In the West

On the other side of the map we surprisingly have the #8 seed up 1-0 against the #1 seed Utah Jazz, Also very surprisingly the #5 seed Dallas Mavericks up 2-0 against the #4 seed Los Angeles Clippers, #3 seed Denver Nuggets and #6 seed Portland Trailblazers are currently tied 1-1, & the #2 seed Pheonix Suns are also tied 1-1 against the defending champions Los Angeles Lakers.

Now, with all that out of the way lets quickly get into who i believe are the dark horse team of both conferences that should not be slept on.

Eastern Conference Dark Horse

If you may not have seen my podcast already you probably dont know that I am a DIE HARD Miami Heat fan. Unfortunately that is not the team that I am about to talk about *enter jordan crying face*

The dark horse team in the East in my opinion are the #5 seeded Atlanta Hawks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wd9kR_0aC6rwNP00
Atlanta Hawks PG Trae YoungNBA

Early before the season even started I noticed exactly how deep the Hawks team were and have multple close friends who can quote me when i said "This team is a sleeper if they make the playoffs this year".

Already led by an up and coming little monster of a superstar, Trae Young. They aquired the likes of a double double machine in center Clint Capela in a trade with the Houston Rockets & signed then Free Agent forward Bogdan Bogdanovic. Then you add the veteranship of forward Danilo Gallinari & multi time sixth man of the year Lou Williams to the mix who can take over and be who he is when Trae is out of the game, It could be a recipe for something great.

Trae Young is blossoming into a superstar before our eyes whether its liked or not and he is 100% the centerpiece and core of the team Atlanta wants to build around. Averaging 25 points, 9.5 assists, & 4 rebounds a game this season it seems the sky is the limit for him. Lets not forget his last season where he averaged 29 points a game in only his second year of being a pro.

With John Collins still being on the team and not traded he has been arguably inconsistent. He does have his moments but lack luster more times then not.

*Bogdan has entered the chat*

This whole season Bogdan Bogdanovic has been playing with a very heavy chip on his shoulder. First with regressing from his great rookie season to finding out *via twitter might i add* that the Sacramento Kings traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks just for the deal to fall apart due to "tampering". Many people including myself thought it might be the begining of a mediocre career for him.

That is until he signed with Atlanta.

Ofcourse throughout the season he was hurt and missed a bunch of games, But near the end of the season when he returned he has been lighting it up on a pretty consistant basis while looking confident and has been hitting very big shots when needed. Exactly like in game 1 against the Knicks. As said earlier, if Collins isnt having a good game they can rely for the most part on Bogdan to get something going.

Clint Capela

As mentioned earlier he is the biggest addition to this team *all puns intended*. Averaging 15 points and career high 14 rebounds a game this season, He is capable of HUGE games on any given night especially with a point guard like Trae at the wheel. Then add his average of 2 blocks a game makes him a threat to anyone driving down the lane to meet him at the basket.

Western Conference Dark Horse

Obviously with the cover picture theres not much of a surprise here that my dark horse in the West is the Dallas Mavericks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KlsYs_0aC6rwNP00
Dallas Mavericks star Forward/Guard Luka DoncicNBA

Firstly Ill say this, If you watched my prediction episode on my podcast I actually picked the Clippers to win this matchup in 5 originally although said would love for Dallas to get the upset series win.

We are now 2 games into the matchup and Dallas is up 2-0! Unless you are a die hard Mavericks fan chances are you did not expect this start. Vegas certainly didnt having the Clippers as decent sized favorites in both matchups.

Just like I mentioned with Trae earlier, Luka is QUICKLY becoming a super star and is not looking to stop the journey there anytime soon. Matter fact, he IS a superstar already and just growing his stardom with every performance at this point. Taking on the challenge of former 2x defensive player of the year Kawhi Leonard defending him.

Game 1 he had 31 points there were alot of people saying Kawhi needed to guard Luka more and in game two they tried just that, And Luka ended with 39 points this time. Scoring aside his ability to get a triple double on any given night just plays into how well he gets his team involved. If he can keep finding the likes of Tim Hardaway Jr *who scored 21 points in game 1 and 28 in game 2* and other shooters like Josh Richardson, Brunson and hell even Kleber for open shots this can very well keep being an issue for the Clippers in this first round.

The Unicorn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SevQ2_0aC6rwNP00
Dallas Mavericks Center Kristaps PorzingisNBA

Of course when talking about the Mavericks key players you can not forget about the Latvian Unicorn also known as Kristaps Porzingis. He has been pretty injury prone his last few seasons and might still not be 100% healthy in this series.

BUT, even a 85% healthy Porzingis can play a huge factor for this team. Given his size and shooting touch he, at any given night he could average a 20 and 10 double double. These first two games he seemed to shy away from rebounds a bit but still contributing with 15 point & 4 rebounds in game 1, And 20 points & another 4 rebounds in game 2 while playing over 30 minutes in both games. Which is the key factor here. If Kristaps can stay healthy this team can and in my opinion will have an impact in these playoffs moving forward.

Now am i saying i think these teams i picked as my dark horse will win it all? God no. BUT i would not be in the least bit surprised if either goes to atleast the conference final.

Hope you guys enjoyed the read, Enjoy the rest of the 1st round games !

-Sani Nabi

Nahh B! Podcast

Nahh B! Podcast

Danbury, CT
112
Followers
22
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Hello all, We are a Sports Channel & Podcast that keeps everyone upto date on the latest sports trends from NBA,NFL all the way to Combat sports such as MMA & Boxing. We give our thoughts & predictions on majority of the main sporting events that go on to date and have a blast doing it in a fun & outgoing way to keep you all entertained.

 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGRKgTW1Hw85pyWmhZUGBCQ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Trae Young
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Kawhi Leonard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Playoffs#The Boston Celtics#Utah Jazz#Portland Trailblazers#Pheonix Suns#The Houston Rockets#Free Agent#The Sacramento Kings#The Milwaukee Bucks#Forward Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Mark Cuban Has 2-Word Response To Luka Doncic Story

Is trouble brewing between Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks? A new report says yes. But Mark Cuban is here to clear the air. A report from The Athletic on Monday said certain decisions from front office member Bob Voulgaris have been “frustrating” to Doncic. The report even goes on to say the friction could impact Luka’s future with the organization.
NBAPosted by
NBC Chicago

NBA Playoffs 2021: How Bulls Fans Can Watch the Second Round

NBA playoffs 2021: How Bulls fans can watch second round originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs nearly came to an end on Friday night, but the Los Angeles Clippers staved off elimination with a 104-97 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The last...
Posted by
Nahh B! Podcast

New York Knick fan appears to spit on Trae Young during the end of Game 2

During Game 2 of the Eastern Conference matchup between the #4 seed New York Knicks & Atlanta Hawks an unfortunate situation happened where a video posted online by a fan who was watching at home recorded the screen showed what appears to be a Knick fan spit on Trae Young while his back was turned when he was getting ready to throw the ball in from the side.
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA Playoffs: Eastern Conference Futures, Odds

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. EASTERN CONFERENCE PRICES. The Eastern Conference fields set and tips off with...
NBAillinoisnewstoday.com

NBA Playoffs Key: Utah Jazz Advances for the First Time as a Western Conference Team

Is Utah Jazz We are entering the second round. In the postseason, it was almost expected that jazz (the number one overall seed in the NBA Playoffs) would at least reach the semi-finals of the conference. However, a bit of suspicion arose after losing the first leg of the Best of 7 Series against the Memphis Grizzlies.
NBABleacher Report

The Most Glaring Weakness for Every Remaining NBA Playoff Team

The NBA regular season is often defined by strengths. Whether it's lethal long-range shooting, dominant defense, brilliant ball movement or something else that makes a squad special, it's a rinse-and-repeat process of getting to that strength over and over again. Playoff basketball is different. Because opponents have so much time...
NBANBA

NBA Playoffs 2021: Fresh-faced superstars lead NBA into Conference Semifinals

A new group of superstars are starting to write their playoff stories as the conference semifinals get underway. The conference semifinals, for many, are the best of all rounds each year, giving us four series and eight real or near-contenders, games coming one or two each night. It's a happy medium between the first round, which can feel like an overstuff buffet of basketball, games coming so fast and furiously it can be hard to keep up, and the later rounds where - gasp! - we actually have to cope with nights without games at all.
NBAPosted by
NBC Chicago

NBA Playoff Power Rankings: Standings for Second-Round Teams

NBA Playoff Power Rankings: Standings for second-round teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Eight teams remain in the 2021 NBA title race. Here’s how they shake up as Round 2 of the playoffs tips off:. 8. Denver Nuggets. This is not to disrespect the Nuggets, who have the best...
NBASportsnet.ca

NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs Round 2: Nets-Bucks could be a classic

Though they didn’t last as long as we would’ve liked, the first-round playoff matchups in the NBA’s Eastern Conference went about as expected. With the exception of the Atlanta Hawks — who had the best player in their first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks — all the higher seeds advanced and now we’re in for what should be a much more competitive and, hopefully, entertaining second round.
NBAbasketballnews.com

NBA title odds: Who's the favorite? Who's the best dark horse?

The second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs is underway, and the series odds and title odds are already shifting significantly. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest adjustments. Let’s start with the most-anticipated matchup of the second round matchup: Bucks-Nets. Most fans and gamblers called this series...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Which remaining playoff team could be the next NBA dynasty?

Every decade seems to begin with the dawning of a new NBA dynasty. Which of the remaining playoff teams are best positioned for extended success?. Life follows a certain logic. Spring becomes summer becomes fall. Ice freezes at 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Fail to pick up after your dog and you will end up stepping in something else’s crap. A lesser-known but no less immutable logic: at the start of every decade, the NBA crowns a new dynasty.
Posted by
Nahh B! Podcast

Los Angeles Clippers eliminate the Dallas Mavericks in round one of NBA Playoffs

Dallas Mavericks star Forward/Guard Luka Doncic & Los Angeles Clippers star Forward Kawhi Leonard showing respect to one anotherNBA - Getty Images. When the matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks was set for the first round of the western conference playoffs a lot of people including myself picked the Clippers to win. Then out of nowhere the Dallas Mavericks surprised us all when they won the first two away games back to back on the Clippers home court. The first game 113-103 and game 2 ending at 127-121 both for Dallas. Many thought it was the beginning of the end for the Clippers from here on out.
NBAABC7 Los Angeles

2021 NBA playoffs: What's real and what's not in the conference semifinals

While the Phoenix Suns put their feet up after an impressive sweep of MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, six teams continue to fight for the three remaining spots in the NBA conference finals. No matchup has more storylines than Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks, which is locked at...
NBAeopsports.com

Hawks Embarrass the Sixers

The Trae Young lead Atlanta Hawks embarrass the Sixers in game 1. During the week, all the buzz on Radio was everything thing worried about the Hawks. On my show on Pattison Avenue Phantics, yesterday telling people to just relax a little bit and say, “it’s the Hawks.” Told everybody to relax but I guess they knew what they were talking about. The question isn’t “it’s just the Hawks” or is it that you lost to the Hawks? Let that sink in for a second. While the return of Joel Embiid would pay dividends and glad to have him back for Game 1. It looks good early on in the first parts of the game, but that first half was not too pleasing. The turnovers were just embarrassing. To see that was unheard of, especially for the Sixers. Atlanta scoring on those turnovers and putting more than 70 points and being down by 20 in the first half was even more embarrassing to see.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Hawks-76ers: Doc Rivers Rips Team After Loss

The Philadelphia 76ers blew a 17-points lead on Monday night in Game 4 against the Hawks in Atlanta and lost 103-100. After the game, Doc Rivers ripped his team's effort, and the quote can be seen below from Kyle Neubeck of The PhillyVoice. The Hawks and 76ers are now tied...
NBAlatestnewspost.com

Two more NBA playoff series are tied a 2-2 | Forecasting the 2021 NBA Draft

Greetings sports fans, it’s Chris Bengel back with you on this Tuesday morning. We’ve got you covered with all of the NBA playoff action and even some offseason talk. Tuesday produced a pair of somewhat surprising results on the hardwood. After dropping Game 1, it appeared as though the Philadelphia 76ers were in command of their series against the Atlanta Hawks. However, much to my dismay as a Sixers fan, the offense had a very stagnant second half and Joel Embiid missed a bunny in the final seconds, allowing the Hawks to tie the series.
NBAusgamblingsites.com

NBA Playoff Odds: Betting Preview for Games on Wednesday, June 16

It’s a new day, which means another night of NBA playoff action. Tonight’s fun gets started at 7:30 p.m. EST as the Atlanta Hawks visit the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 5 of their tied series. The Utah Jazz will then host the Los Angeles Clippers for their own Game 5 at 10:00. Their series is also tied 2-2.
NBAUSA Today

Ben Simmons, Sixers assess their defense on Hawks star Trae Young in loss

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the elite defensive teams in the league yet the Atlanta Hawks picked them apart and scored 128 points en route to knocking off the Sixers, 128-124, in Game 1 of their second-round series. One reason for Atlanta’s success was the play of their star...
NBASportsBook Review

Hawks vs. 76ers NBA Playoffs Game 5: The Green Door

The Atlanta Hawks still have value for Wednesday’s tilt with the Philadelphia 76ers – but does the total belong in your NBA picks instead?. Wednesday, June 16, 2021 – 7:30 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The last time we were discussing NBA teams here at the ranch, we said...