Man convicted of lying in terror probe denied early release

By JACQUES BILLEAUD
Plainview Daily Herald
 15 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge has denied compassionate release from prison for a Phoenix man convicted of making false statements to FBI agents and witness tampering during the investigation of a terror attack six years ago in suburban Dallas. U.S. District Judge John Tuchi cited the prisoner’s refusal to...

www.myplainview.com
Related
Lansing, MIWILX-TV

Third and final Lansing man convicted on terrorism charges

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three Lansing residents have been convicted of conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. United States Attorney Andrew Birge announced Wednesday that Muse Muse, Mohamud Muse, and Mohamud Haji had been conspiring to support the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, more commonly referred to as “ISIS”.
Beverly Hills, CAmynewsla.com

Pretrial Release Denied for Beverly Hills Man Charged in ‘Hitman’ Plot

A Beverly Hills man accused of making $13,000 in Bitcoin payments to hire a “hitman” to kill a woman he briefly dated was ordered held without bail Monday pending trial. Scott Berkett, 24, was charged with murder-for-hire for allegedly sending the cybercurrency to arrange the killing and then wiring another $1,000 to the so-called hitman — who was actually an undercover FBI agent, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Judge denies Dresch’s request for release

WASHINGTON — A federal judge Thursday denied a Calumet man’s request to be released on bond while awaiting trial on charges of participating in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol building to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s election. Karl Dresch has been in custody since his...
Michigan StateNew York Post

Man wrongfully convicted of Michigan murder released 32 years later

A man who spent nearly 32 years in a Michigan prison on a wrongful murder conviction has been cleared by DNA evidence, authorities said. Gilbert Lee Poole Jr., 56, walked out of a prison in Jackson Wednesday after an Oakland County judge vacated his 1989 murder conviction based on DNA evidence that excluded him from the scene of the fatal stabbing, according to the Innocence Project at Western Michigan University’s Cooley Law School.
Gettysburg, PAGettysburg Times

Judge denies Wendy Weikal-Beauchat early release from federal prison

A federal judge recently denied a former Gettysburg attorney early release from prison because she “is and remains one of the worst con artists this court has encountered during our time on the bench.”. Wendy Weikal-Beachat was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2014 after pleading guilty to wire...
Concord, NHRegister Citizen

Man accused of bilking investors denied early prison release

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The head of a failed New Hampshire mortgage firm who bilked investors out of tens of millions of dollars has once again been denied a chance at early release. Scott Farah, who’s served about two-thirds of a 15-year federal prison sentence, was denied a request for...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Herald

Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' pleads guilty to US charges

WASHINGTON -- The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin 'œEl Chapo' Guzman pleaded guilty Thursday to charges in the U.S. and admitted that she helped her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire. Emma Coronel Aispuro, wearing a green jail uniform, appeared in federal court in Washington and pleaded guilty to...
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

Documents Reveal FBI Refers to YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Investigation as ‘Operation Never Free Again’

New developments have emerged regarding YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s federal firearms case. According to documents obtained by XXL on Wednesday (June 9), attorneys for the Louisiana rapper, born Kentrell Gaulden, filed a pretrial motion on Monday (June 7) to have their client released pending trial for his Sept. 29, 2020 arrest. YoungBoy was brought into custody on charges of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and and possession of firearm not registered in the national firearms registration and transfer record.
LawCNN

DOJ ends policy that prohibited federal officers from using body-worn cameras

(CNN) — The Justice Department will require federal agents to wear and activate cameras whenever encountering the public "during pre-planned law enforcement operations," according to a memo issued by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. As a part of the Justice Department's continued efforts to build trust between law enforcement and...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Man charged over potential terror attack at Burnley Marks & Spencer

A man has been charged over a potential terror attack where two women were stabbed in a Marks and Spencer store in Burnley.A member of staff and a customer were attacked in the shop on 2 December, hours after coronavirus restrictions were eased in England to allow all retailers to reopen.The member of staff, in her 40s, and member of the public, in her 60s, were treated for their injuries in hospital.Lancashire Police said the incident was investigated by counter-terrorism detectives.Munawar Hussain, 57, of Lancashire, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.“Although not currently charged with a terrorism offence, should Mr Hussain be convicted, the prosecution will make representations to the court that it determines whether the offence has a terrorism connection,” a spokesperson added.Mr Hussain, who was initially detained under the Mental Health Act, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.