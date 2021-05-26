LeBron James throws his support behind George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

© Getty Images

LeBron James says he's in "full support" of the police reform legislation named after George Floyd, hailing him as a man who "literally changed the world."

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, backed by Democrats, would change "the landscape of how policing is modified, how policing is looked at," the Los Angeles Laker said Tuesday, exactly one year after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered 46-year-old Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest.

Chauvin was found guilty of all charges against him last month and is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

"It holds a lot of accountability. I think it will make our communities, and make this great nation, a better place. So I'm all for that," said James, a social justice and voting rights advocate.

The bill would prohibit racial profiling, chokeholds, carotid holds and no-knock warrants at the federal level, as well as limit legal shielding for police departments.

James's comments came a day after the NBA's social justice coalition made a similar push to pass the legislation, saying in a statement that lawmakers have an opportunity to "honor the memory of Mr. Floyd and others who have been victims of police brutality in this country."

In March, the bill passed the House with a 220-212 vote. No Republicans voted for the bill at the time.

Floyd's name, James said Tuesday following the Lakers's playoff game against the Phoenix Suns, "continues to ring home and ring bells, and that's very key."

"Anytime you talk about change, it's very key that you continue to have these conversations," James, 36, said.

"He's an angel looking over all of us," James said of Floyd, "looking over all these Black kids in the Black community."

President Biden had initially set a goal of getting the bill through Congress by Tuesday, but it has run into trouble in the 50-50 Senate, where negotiations on what police reform should and should not include are ongoing.

Floyd's family met with Biden and other top administration officials on Tuesday, after which Democrats reiterated their calls for lawmakers to move on the bill.