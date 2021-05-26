Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

LeBron James throws his support behind George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

By Judy Kurtz
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xpq8X_0aC6rpCK00
© Getty Images

LeBron James says he's in "full support" of the police reform legislation named after George Floyd, hailing him as a man who "literally changed the world."

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, backed by Democrats, would change "the landscape of how policing is modified, how policing is looked at," the Los Angeles Laker said Tuesday, exactly one year after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered 46-year-old Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest.

Chauvin was found guilty of all charges against him last month and is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

"It holds a lot of accountability. I think it will make our communities, and make this great nation, a better place. So I'm all for that," said James, a social justice and voting rights advocate.

The bill would prohibit racial profiling, chokeholds, carotid holds and no-knock warrants at the federal level, as well as limit legal shielding for police departments.

James's comments came a day after the NBA's social justice coalition made a similar push to pass the legislation, saying in a statement that lawmakers have an opportunity to "honor the memory of Mr. Floyd and others who have been victims of police brutality in this country."

In March, the bill passed the House with a 220-212 vote. No Republicans voted for the bill at the time.

Floyd's name, James said Tuesday following the Lakers's playoff game against the Phoenix Suns, "continues to ring home and ring bells, and that's very key."

"Anytime you talk about change, it's very key that you continue to have these conversations," James, 36, said.

"He's an angel looking over all of us," James said of Floyd, "looking over all these Black kids in the Black community."

President Biden had initially set a goal of getting the bill through Congress by Tuesday, but it has run into trouble in the 50-50 Senate, where negotiations on what police reform should and should not include are ongoing.

Floyd's family met with Biden and other top administration officials on Tuesday, after which Democrats reiterated their calls for lawmakers to move on the bill.

View All 52 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

226K+
Followers
22K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Police Brutality#Police Accountability#Racial Profiling#Bill Of Rights#The George Floyd Justice#Democrats#The Los Angeles Laker#House#Republicans#Lakers#The Phoenix Suns#Nba Tv#Senate#Policing Act#Mr Floyd#Social Justice#46 Year Old Floyd#Police Reform#Officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Is The Most Hated NBA Player After 70,000 Tweets Analysis

LeBron James is probably the most polarizing star in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is always a source of controversy among fans. It's still curious that people keep hating on him after doing incredible things during 18 years in the NBA. A recent online study shows that Bron...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

LeBron James explains why Stephen Curry is his pick for 2021 NBA MVP

Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA play-in tournament, LeBron James shared his thoughts on the 2021 NBA MVP race. Who does he think should win it? The superstar of his upcoming matchup…none other than Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, not Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, who has solidified as the consensus choice.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LeBron James thinks Steph Curry should be NBA MVP

LeBron James believes Steph Curry should be named NBA MVP this season. Ahead of their No. 7 vs. No. 8 play-in tournament game on Wednesday night, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shows his support for Golden State Warriors shooting guard Steph Curry’s NBA MVP case. While Denver Nuggets center...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: LeBron James ‘Tweaked’ Ankle In Win Over Pelicans But Will Be ‘Fine’

It is no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers’ chances to repeat as NBA champions hinge on their health as they were snakebitten by the injury bug during the 2020-21 season. The Lakers saw LeBron James and Anthony Davis miss extended time due to ankle and calf/Achilles injuries, respectively, and the team predictably struggled with their two superstars out. Davis returned after over two months off and began to resemble himself in Los Angeles’ final five games or so, while James came back with two games remaining left in the season.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: 3 keys for success in 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to defend their NBA title by leaning on improved depth while hoping stars like Anthony Davis and LeBron James can stay fit. The Lakers are one of the most intriguing teams vying for glory in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. They have the make-up of a juggernaut but the seeding of an underdog. The first task is to see off the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament.
NBAdefector.com

The NBA Should Beware Of Getting What It Wanted From The Play-In Games

It is hardly remarkable that most people connected to the National Basketball Association think the play-in thingy is a grand idea without having seen it in action because, well, that’s what you do, right? Take a postseason system that already doesn’t have enough excellence and invite more mediocrity to it, while passing it off as “good for the fans.” And more specifically, for their money-distribution systems.
NBAPosted by
AllLakers

First look: Lakers vs Warriors Play-In Game

The Los Angeles Lakers opponent to make it into the postseason tournament has been decided. It’s the Golden State Warriors. Here’s an early look at the Lakers’ matchup in the NBA’s play-in tournament out West. When: Wednesday, May 18. Time: 7 p.m. local time. Where: Staples Center. TV: ESPN. Opening...
NBAPosted by
Arizona Sports

LeBron vs. Steph: Play-in for right to face Suns is a fun one

Oh, what a way to get into NBA playoff mode. The matchups for the NBA’s new play-in tournament are set. It starts Tuesday night with the Eastern Conference: No. 10 Charlotte at No. 9 Indiana, and No. 8 Washington at No. 7 Boston. And things shift to the Western Conference on Wednesday night: No. 10 San Antonio at No. 9 Memphis, and No. 8 Golden State at the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.
NBARed Bluff Daily News

LeBron James says Steph Curry is NBA’s MVP ahead of Wednesday’s play-in matchup

Count LeBron James among those calling for Steph Curry to win the NBA’s MVP award. James’ flattery comes ahead of Wednesday’s matchup between his Los Angeles Lakers and Curry’s Warriors at Staples Center in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament. “Just look at what he’s done this year,” James told reporters after...
NBAPopculture

LeBron James Blasts Haters After Reaching NBA Scoring Milestone

LeBron James didn't have the 2020-21 season many expected him to have mostly because of an ankle injury he suffered in March. However, the four-time NBA champion still finished the year averaging 25 points per game, making him the only player in NBA history to average at least 25 points or more in 17 seasons. James posted the stat on Twitter and sent the message to his haters.