'Extinct' giant tortoise found in Galápagos

The Hill
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers found the giant tortoise named “Fern” during a joint 2019 expedition to the island. Scientists were confident at the time that Fern was indeed related to the Fernandina giant tortoise species. Genetic analysis confirmed she's related to the species. A female giant tortoise recently found on the Galápagos island...

thehill.com
#Extinct#Gal Pagos Conservancy#Yale University#Giant Tortoises#Scientists#Sciences Expedition#Captivity#Geneticists#Genetic Analysis#Whalers#Fernandina Island#Volcanic Eruptions#America
