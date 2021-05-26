Cancel
'Sciabacucchi': Federal Forum Selection Clauses a Year Later

By Sameer Advani and Alexander Cheney
Law.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn March 2020, the Delaware Supreme Court issued its landmark decision in Salzberg v. Sciabacucchi holding that forum selection clauses in corporate charters requiring that stockholder claims under the Securities Act of 1933 be brought exclusively in federal court are facially valid and enforceable. While Sciabacucchi definitively answered that question under Delaware law, it left at least one question unanswered: would courts in other states enforce such federal forum provisions (FFPs) in the charters of Delaware corporations? Now that a little more than a year has passed, and despite some pointed criticism of the Sciabacucchi decision by other state courts, the answer—at least so far—appears to be yes.

