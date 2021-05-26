This day in history: Supreme Court says Ellis Island mostly in NJ

It’s mainly just for bragging rights, but on May 26, 1998, the US Supreme Court ruled that most of Ellis Island is actually in New Jersey. Ownership of the landmark island in New York Harbor had been in dispute for decades before the Supreme Court decided the matter. The original three acres of what was then an army fort belonged to New York, but in an 1834 agreement, all the surrounding waters and “submerged” land belonged to New Jersey. During the ensuing years, 24 acres of landfill had been brought in to expand the island, and that land, which now makes up over 90% of the island, was ruled to belong to New Jersey.