Florida Georgia Line Plan I Love My Country Tour for Fall 2021

Cover picture for the article

Florida Georgia Line will be on the road this fall. The country duo have announced their 2021 I Love My Country Tour, set to begin in September. FGL's 2021 tour plans kick off on Sept. 24 in Atlanta, Ga. Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will play 29 shows in total before the trek ends on Nov. 20 in Seattle, Wash. Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin, an up-and-comer signed to Warner Music Nashville and Florida Georgia Line's Round Here Records, will open the shows.

Posted by
The Boot

Luke Bryan Plans 2021 Farm Tour

Luke Bryan's annual Farm Tour is coming back this fall. The country superstar's 2021 trek to various rural venues will begin on Sept. 9. Bryan's 2021 Farm Tour -- his 12th -- will run from Sept. 9-18 and include five never-before-played venues. Stops include Marshall, Wisc. (Sept. 9), Kingman, Ind. (Sept. 19) and Fowlerville, Mich. (Sept. 18); a full list of shows is below.
Posted by
The Boot

Tanya Tucker Plots Extensive Tour Dates for 2021

Tanya Tucker has revealed the cities and dates for a 2021 run of concerts that will keep her busy on the road from the end of June until the beginning of December. The Grammy Award winner released a packed-out schedule for her 2021 Bring My Flowers Now Tour on Wednesday (May 2). She's announced rescheduled dates for her 2020 CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour, and Tucker has also booked a slew of new dates and festival appearances.
Posted by
The Boot

Garth Brooks Adds Another Stadium Tour Show for August

Garth Brooks is continuing to fill up his concert calendar. On Wednesday (June 2), the country superstar announced a brand-new Stadium Tour stop, this time in Kansas City, Mo. Brooks is set to play GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 7, at 7PM. Per a press release, the show is Brooks' first at the stadium, home to the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs.
Posted by
The Boot

Elvie Shane Proves Viral Success of ‘My Boy’ Was No Fluke

Elvie Shane recorded "My Boy" seven or eight times prior to finding the version that's becoming a hit at country radio. The song even went viral once, long before it started to form a silver lining around the cloud of the pandemic. What's next, Shane admits, scares him. Or, at...
Posted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Posted by
247Sports

Georgia drops in USA Today post-spring Top 25

USA Today is the latest outlet to update its post-spring top 25 and in its Georgia drops from No. 2 to No. 5, behind Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Clemson. Heading into the offseason, the Bulldogs were positioned to make a serious run at Alabama and possibly end their national title drought. However, George Pickens, a potential All-America wide receiver, went down with a torn ACL early in spring practice. The loss of their big-play target for a significant period will slow an offense that was expected to be more balanced with quarterback JT Daniels firmly entrenched as the starter. Georgia again will have one of the better defenses in the country, especially in the front seven, but is there enough offense with an opener against Clemson before the challenge of the Southeastern Conference schedule?