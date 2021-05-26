Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

Beautiful today, Next system on the move!

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few isolated thunderstorms are expected today along the Idaho/Montana state line, otherwise plenty of sunshine and daytime highs that will pop into the 70’s and 80’s. A strong cold front Thursday will bring the return of scattered showers, thunderstorms and wind gust 35-45 mph. Along with thunderstorms could come brief heavy downpours, dangerous cloud to ground lightning and small hail. Keep an eye on the sky if you have outdoor plans, and if thunder roars, head in doors.

www.fox28spokane.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Gust#Today#Cold Front#70#Today#Scattered Showers#Isolated Thunderstorms#Sunshine#Dangerous Cloud#Daytime Highs#Brief Heavy Downpours#Ground Lightning#Outdoor Plans#Doors#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane Post

Your forecast: The next 4 days in Spokane

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Spokane: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Spokane, WAPosted by
Spokane Post

Daily weather forecast for Spokane

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Spokane: Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night;