Yoemen take down Whitney in regional quaterfinals

Cameron Herald
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yoemen are headed for the next round of the playoffs after beating Whitney last week. Cameron’s next opponent will be the Buna Cougars. Game one is set for Wednesday, May 26, at Don Sanders Stadium at Sam Houston State University at 7 p.m. Games two and three (if needed) will be played at Grand Oaks High School in Spring on Saturday, May 29, game two will start at 3 p.m. and game three would start 30 minutes after that one concludes if needed.

www.cameronherald.com
