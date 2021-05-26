Yoemen take down Whitney in regional quaterfinals

The No. 8 ranked Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball team scored an important road win Thursday at perennial power Cascade 6-4. Pitching and defense controlled the action early with the game still scoreless going to the fourth. In the frame, Mid-Prairie broke through with three runs in the top half and Cascade answered with two in the bottom. The Hawks extended the lead to 5-2 with a pair in the top of the fifth and then 6-2 with one more in the sixth. Cascade put up a pair in the home half of the sixth but the Hawks closed the door in the seventh to secure the win. Keegan Gingerich had a big night at the plate, cracking three hits including a triple, scoring twice and driving in one. Alex Bean also had an RBI. Aidan Rath was the winner on the mound going five innings, giving up one hit, two runs and striking out 12. Mid-Prairie is now 7-2 on the year. They travel to Mount Pleasant tonight. Cascade is now 7-3.