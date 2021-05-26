What to do About the Labor Shortage Across Lakes Area
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A labor shortage is affecting the Lakes Area, the state of Minnesota and the nation. The problem isn’t there aren’t enough jobs, the problem is that expanded benefits are incentivizing workers to stay at home rather return to the workplace. According to The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, “the $300 weekly supplemental unemployment benefit results in approximately one in four recipients taking home more in unemployment than they earned working.”lakesarearadio.net