JAY-Z’s Made In America Festival Announces September Return

Jay one of the grimiest snakes ever but because his fans envy his money and fame he gets a pass like no other. Between how he snekkid Dame, how he did Dip Set when they were on the Roc, how he black balled Young Chris after biting his style, appointed a CIA informant to run his company, drops a project every time Nas drops something, starved State Property, fu*ked over Beanie Sigel and wouldn't let him sign a new deal, sided with Roger Goodell and dissed Kaepernick on a record, got Charlamagne fired for interviewing Sigel, had his friend pepper spray R. Kelly before a concert, tried to steal Meg the Stallion without paying her original CEO, sh*tted on LL, The Roots and DMX when he was the head of Def Jam, etc etc etc. All I'm saying is his stans overlook his ways and move the goalpost for him in ways they wouldn't dare for any other artist.