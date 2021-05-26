Cancel
JAY-Z’s Made In America Festival Announces September Return

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleJAY-Z‘s Made In America festival is set for its grand return this September. Like many a live spectacle, the annual extravaganza sat out last year after the pandemic put a pause on events worldwide. With the entertainment sector bracing itself for a steady return to normality, organizers have officially announced...

Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion Join Made in America 2021 Lineup

Jay-Z’s Made in America music festival will return this year on Labor Day Weekend — Saturday, September 4th and Sunday, September 5th — at Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Like many other live music events, Made in America was canceled last summer due to Covid-19 restrictions. The lineup for the 2021...
