Just in time for summer, Costco shoppers are excited to start finding Cado Avocado Frozen Dessert in their local stores' freezer aisles. Instagrammer @CostcoBuys shared a snap of the Deep Dark Chocolate flavor to their nearly half a million followers, asking if anyone had tried this product yet. User @FlannelPLjs commented that the Salted Caramel variety is "pure heaven," and @rafaellasara said, "It's amazing!! The only ice cream I need!" Many of the comments are buzzing with questions about which Costco locations they can find Cado at — @CostcoBuys found it in Michigan. Essentially, shoppers are pumped and officially on the avocado ice cream hunt.