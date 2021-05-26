Cancel
CN tries to address concerns about its $33.6B railroad deal

By JOSH FUNK Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. — Canadian National railroad plans to address competitive concerns related to its $33.6 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern by selling off a short section of rail line. Canadian National CEO JJ Ruest said he believes selling 70 of the 27,000 miles of track the two railroads own...

IndustryProgressive Rail Roading

CN-KCS: Merger would offer choices to grain shipper

CN and Kansas City Southern today highlighted what they describe as the benefits realized by grain customers, including farmer-owned grain co-operatives, through CN’s open gateways commitment in the CN-KCS combination. These stakeholders, including agricultural customers in the upper midwestern United States, would benefit from a choice of routes and competitive...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Canadian Pacific, CN argue which is better for grain shippers

Rivals CN (NYSE: CNI) and Canadian Pacific (NYSE: CP) each are claiming that they have the support of Upper Midwest grain shippers in the battle over which railway gets to merge with Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU). Kansas City Southern (KCS) and CN agreed to merge in May, resulting in...
Trafficfreightwaves.com

Dwindling dwell: How Class I railroads are addressing supply chain congestion

Improving train speeds and communicating more closely with the ports are some of the ways the Class I railroads are seeking to relieve the delays plaguing the freight supply chain, according to comments made by executives at recent investor conferences. The “systemwide” delays brought about by labor shortages, a lack...
TrafficProgressive Rail Roading

CP asks public to speak out against CN-KCS deal

In a June 10 advertisement in The Washington Post and in a statement posted on its website, Canadian Pacific reiterated its stance that its proposed merger with Kansas City Southern is the "only viable" combination that would benefit Class I service, freight-rail competition and the environment. CP is continuing to...
Trafficmodernreaders.com

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to report sales of $1.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.
Energy IndustryBeaumont Enterprise

ENTERPRISE EDITORIAL: SPR link could swing deal on infrastructure

Prior to this week, few taxpayers could have figured out a connection between the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and a deal in Congress on infrastructure spending. But negotiators from both parties have found such a link, and it might be just the thing needed to get this agreement to the president’s desk.
Texas StateThe Daily Star

No new proposals exchanged in Exxon Texas refinery lockout

No new proposals for ending a two-month lockout of 650 United Steelworkers union members from Exxon Mobil Corp's Beaumont, Texas refinery were made during a meeting this week, said union and company spokespeople. The lead negotiators for both sides met on Wednesday, but no proposals were exchanged, the spokespeople said.Exxon...
Politicscochranenow.com

Further approvals required before SR1 is a done deal

Alberta Transportation minister Ric McIver is pleased the Springbank Off-stream Reservoir (SR1) project has been approved by the Natural Resources Conservation Board (NCRB) but says further approvals will be required before the flood/drought mitigation project proceeds. "In reality, it's either zero approved or 100 per cent approved, so we're still...
Politicsparabolicarc.com

U.S. DOT Renews Commercial Space Transportation Advisory Committee

WASHINGTON (US DOT PR) — The U.S. Department of Transportation is renewing the Commercial Space Transportation Advisory Committee (COMSTAC) through June 2023. COMSTAC members lend their expertise to provide advice and recommendations to the Department and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on a host of topics. From safety and technology to operations and the international competitiveness of the U.S. commercial space transportation industry, members provide useful and relevant information.
Detroit, MIalbuquerquenews.net

Ford to supply engines, parts for new US Post Office vehicles

DETROIT, Michigan: U.S. auto manufacturer Ford Motor has confirmed it will supply engines, transmissions, and other parts for the next-generation delivery vehicles for the US Postal Service. The vehicles, which include electric as well as gas-powered variants, will be built in South Carolina by Oshkosh Defense, a subsidiary of Wisconsin-based...
Agriculturelbmjournal.com

American Wood Council addresses supply issues

LEESBURG, VA. – The American Wood Council (AWC) has released a two-pager outlining a variety of issues that have spurred an imbalance between lumber supply and demand, and more importantly, the organization says, what can be done about it. Sawmill capacity increased by 1.4 billion board feet in the last...
Las Vegas, NVWKRB News

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) to Sell

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “
Economygovconwire.com

Transcom Awards $153M Contract Modification to 11 Companies for Multimodal Transportation Services

U.S. Transportation Command has issued a two-year, $152.6M contract modification through which 11 companies will provide multimodal transportation services within and outside the continental U.S. The contractors will perform doorstep deliveries, process customs clearances, facilitate data exchanges and clear containerized and breakbulk cargo under the firm-fixed-priced modification, the Department of...
Energy IndustryKNOX News Radio

ND Xcel gas customers to see high bills in July

Xcel Energy natural gas customers in North Dakota will see an increase in their monthly bills starting in July. That’s a “pass-through” cost of the natural gas, brought on by the cold snap in Texas, which caused price spikes. The impact to the consumer is about $200, spread out over...
Traffictheenterpriseleader.com

Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNI. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.88.