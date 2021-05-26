Amazon sued for inflating prices across entire online retail market

When it comes to shopping on Amazon, one of the biggest questions to consider is whether or not you're getting the best price. Prices on the online retailer change regularly, going up and down at an algorithm's notice. This leads to a convoluted mess that is hard to parse. Short of tracking the new price every day, it is nearly impossible to verify that the price you're seeing is the lowest price (or even a decent price) in a product's lifecycle. To make things even more confusing, many products on Amazon are sold by Amazon itself or any number of third-party sellers, which can lead to a long list of different prices for the same product all over the internet.