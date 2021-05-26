Cancel
Business

Amazon sued for inflating prices across entire online retail market

By Andrew Paul
inputmag.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon’s new, inane ad campaign slogan, in addition to sounding trademark-infringingly familiar, is apparently an extreme overstatement. In fact, “Spend Less. Smile More,” is getting put to the legal test thanks to a new lawsuit filed by the District of Columbia against our Seattle-based consumer overlords, alleging across-the-board online retail market manipulations in its treatment of third-party sellers, or TPSs.

Judd Legum
