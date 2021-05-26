Amazon sued for inflating prices across entire online retail market
Amazon’s new, inane ad campaign slogan, in addition to sounding trademark-infringingly familiar, is apparently an extreme overstatement. In fact, “Spend Less. Smile More,” is getting put to the legal test thanks to a new lawsuit filed by the District of Columbia against our Seattle-based consumer overlords, alleging across-the-board online retail market manipulations in its treatment of third-party sellers, or TPSs.www.inputmag.com