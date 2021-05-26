Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Cindy Crawford Revisits Her Best Supermodel Looks

By Christian Allair e
Posted by 
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 15 days ago

As one of the fashion world’s top supermodels, Cindy Crawford has had no shortage of high-fashion moments. Whether she’s gracing the covers of magazines, walking the runways, or starring in iconic Super Bowl commercials (yes, the Pepsi one), each project comes with a stellar look—and now Crawford revisited some of her very best ones in a new Vogue video.

www.vogue.com
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
896K+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Azzedine Alaïa
Person
Christy Turlington
Person
Kaia Gerber
Person
George Michael
Person
Cindy Crawford
Person
Steven Meisel
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Linda Evangelista
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Magazines#Fashion Runways#Fashion House#Fashion Photography#Red Carpet Fashion#Pepsi#Marchesa#Hotel Casa Del Mar#Mtv S House Of Style#Son Presley#High Fashion Moments#Vivian Lau Producer#Fashion Memory Lane#Dress#Pop Culture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion Show
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

Cindy Crawford Is the Only Other Person to Wear Ross's Famous Leather Pants: "They Fit Her Perfectly!"

You'll smile wider than you've ever smiled in your life when the runway portion of HBO Max's Friends reunion kicks off. Cara Delevingne, Justin Bieber, and the one and only Cindy Crawford arrive on set to try on some of the most memorable outfits that aired on the hit TV show, with Cindy taking the cake for iconic moments. Even though Cara does slip on the pink, poufy dress Rachel wears to Barry and Mindy's wedding in season two and Ross's Holiday Armadillo costume, Cindy strutting in Ross's famous leather pants is something else entirely.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Celebrate 23rd Anniversary with Throwback of 'Magical' Wedding

Cindy Crawford is just as in love with husband Rande Gerber now as she was the night they said "I do" 23 years ago. The supermodel, 55, celebrated their 23rd anniversary Saturday with a loving tribute to the father of her kids, Kaia and Preston. "This night 23 years ago was magical…and you're still the one! Happy anniversary! I love you @randegerber," Crawford wrote in the caption.
New York City, NYElle

A Complete Timeline of Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber's Relationship

Jacob Elordi, 23, and Kaia Gerber, 19, have made headlines as their relationship blossomed during the coronavirus pandemic. Elordi and Gerber originally sparked romance rumors toward the end of summer in 2020 after being seen out several times. The couple officially debuted their relationship in late 2020 on Instagram, showing...
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Cindy Crawford Recreated This Nostalgic Outfit From 'Friends'

One of the most memorable Friends scene was when Ross Geller (played by David Schwimmer) attempted to shimmy back into his constricting leather pants after using the bathroom while on a date. The episode first ran in 1999 and 22 years later it’s still part of the cultural zeitgeist. So much so that during the show Friends: The Reunion, supermodel Cindy Crawford wore black leather pants — the exact pair that Schwimmer wore in season 5 — as a tribute to Geller’s fashion fiasco.
CelebritiesIn Style

Cindy Crawford On Her Early Fame, Selfie Struggles, and Learning Social Media From Kaia

Some may think that being a globally known supermodel does a thing or two to your ego. But an inflated ego is not something that supermodel Cindy Crawford is familiar with. Despite all of her success and fame, the model and mom of two has remained very level-headed and humble. She didn't even like the term "supermodel" at first. In fact, on this week's episode of Ladies First with Laura Brown, she says she thought it was "ridiculous." She partly attributes her humility to imposter syndrome — she didn't really believe she belonged in the room.
Celebritiesthezoereport.com

Cindy Crawford’s Luxe Patio Is Proof You Need An Outdoor Bed, Stat

In the past, it’s likely you just thought of outdoor daybeds as furniture for posh hotel pools and nothing else. It’s understandable — before 2020, it was admittedly rare for many people to spend enough time at home to justify buying something that large and luxurious simply for a backyard pool or patio. However, it’s 2021 now, and while many things are returning to normal, there’s no sign that the trend of dedicating more time and money to improving the area outside the home is slowing down. Yes, that means even major purchases like outdoor beds are on the table — and Cindy Crawford’s own version, which she shared on Instagram in late May, is the perfect proof.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Emily Ratajkowski Celebrated Her Birthday in Two Opulent Versace Looks

Emily Ratajkowski has been celebrating her birthday in stunning fashion this week. The multihyphenate—model-actress-author-businesswoman—turned 30 in a slew of exemplary EmRata looks. Somewhere sun-drenched next to the ocean, Ratajkowski first opted for a bejeweled, ruffled top and a low-slung, navel-baring orange skirt from Versace’s spring 2021 collection. Donatella Versace herself weighed in on the image, commenting on Ratajkowski’s post, “The birthday mermaid!!! 🧜‍♀️ you look STUNNING.”
Hair CarePosted by
HOLAUSA

Cindy Crawford inspires women with new haircare collection

Cindy Crawford wants to inspire women with her new plant-based haircare collection, expanding her Meaningful Beauty brand and focusing on anti-aging products that hydrate and restores hair thickness. The legendary supermodel revealed she started noticing that her hair was becoming “brittle, dull and thin,” so she decided to...
Designers & CollectionsGrazia

Kaia Gerber On 'Borrowing' Clothes From Mum Cindy Crawford And Her Ultimate Beauty Must-Haves

Kaia Gerber, 19, model and daughter of renowned Supermodel - yep, that's supermodel with a capital 'S' - Cindy Crawford is the face of Marc Jacobs Daisy and picked her first campaign with the brand when she was just 15. Since then her modelling career has skyrocketed and Marc Jacobs Daisy has remained her constant. This year the brand launches its newest iteration, Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Intense Eau de Parfum, a deeper more indulgent take on the original. It's heady and balmy all in one, which makes sense when you hear that it was inspired by the concept of golden hour. Logging onto a Zoom call with Grazia's beauty editor Annie Vischer, Kaia talks through her bathroom cabinet beauty essentials, make-up must-haves, the clothes she 'borrows' from her mum and how a night in at the Gerber household always goes...
Celebritiesmansionglobal.com

Cindy Crawford Shaves $1 Million off Mid-Century Modern Gem She Bought From OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder

A-list duo Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber relisted their Mid-Century Modern spread in the affluent Los Angeles neighborhood of Beverly Hills on Thursday for $14.75 million. The famed supermodel and the Casamigos tequila tycoon firsted tested the market in August 2020, listing the five-bedroom property for a hair under $16 million where it remained until it was taken off the market in February, listing records show.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Cindy Crawford bakes romantic anniversary cake for husband Rande Gerber

Congratulations to Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber who are celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary!. The former supermodel took to her Instagram Stories to show fans her sweet gesture for Rande – and it's so moving. Cindy baked her husband an anniversary cake with a special meaning behind it.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Off-White! Area! And More of the Fabulous Things Adut Akech Wears In a Week

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Look, we’ve been stuck in the house for a year plus, it is time to bring on the bling, the colors, short dresses,” says model Adut Akech on the set of Vogue’s 7 Days 7 Looks. “Let’s just go out and live life. By the end of the year, I want to say you can’t say we didn’t live life! This summer, we are outside, baby!” Kicking off another episode of Vogue’s video series, Akech walks through a week in her wardrobe. From a pair of her go-to Zara jeans or an embellished mini dress by Area, each of Akech’s outfits are a good reminder of the fun that comes with getting dressed up and getting back into the world again—whether the destination is the airport or a night out.
Beauty & FashionVogue

10 Minutes With Supermodel In The Making, Damian Hurley

“It feels strange being referred to as a model,” says Damian Hurley about his venture into the fashion industry. But, of course, as the 19-year-old son of actor – and ’90s style muse – Liz Hurley (that iconic 1994 safety-pin Versace dress springs to mind), he’s no stranger to the spotlight.
Beauty & FashionByrdie

Supermodel Leyna Bloom on the Power and Beauty of Hair

Arrestingly beautiful and equipped with the classic charm of a '90s supermodel, spend just a few minutes with the warm, quick-to-smile Leyna Bloom, and you'll see why she's swiftly becoming one of the most recognizable faces in modeling today. Her 2017 appearance in Vogue India was a first for a trans woman of color in the magazine. She followed up with another history-making turn in this month's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. As the first Black and Asian trans model to star in the legendary magazine edition, Bloom celebrates her own personal victory but is even happier about what it means for the communities she represents.
TV SeriesPosted by
Daily Mail

Friends: The Reunion reveals a slew of special guest stars including BTS, Justin Bieber, Cindy Crawford, Lady Gaga and returning cast members

Shortly after debuting the first teaser trailer for Friends: The Reunion, HBO Max unveiled a slew of special guest stars. While it's still largely unclear what will actually happen during the special, which was filmed on the Warner Bros. lot where the show was filmed in early April, it is described as, 'a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.'