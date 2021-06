This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple announced some big changes to its FaceTime video chat app during the WWDC 21 keynote this week. Upgrades will arrive with iOS 15, which is available now as a developer beta and will get a public beta in July, with a wide public release sometime this fall, when the iPhone 13 is also expected to arrive. One of FaceTime's buzziest features, called SharePlay, enables iPhone users to host virtual watch parties, share their screens and more, all within a FaceTime video call.