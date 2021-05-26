Seven Springs opens for summer activities

SEVEN SPRINGS — Seven Springs Mountain Resort will be opening for summer adventures starting on Memorial Day weekend.

Summer activities will open Friday, and include the Alpine Slide, Alpine Tower, chairlift rides, rock wall, stand up paddle boarding, sporting clay shooting, mountaintop golf, hiking and more.

New to the resort this summer is the Foggy Goggle Axe House. Inside of the beloved Foggy Goggle, guests will be able to test their lumberjack prowess with the ever-popular axe throwing in one of eight lanes featuring projected targets. Guests will now be able to throw some axes and enjoy a fun time in the Goggle before or afterwards.

The resort also added the Trampoline Thing where guests will be able to jump and flip as high as 24 feet in the air with the ability to do flips.

Returning for Summer 2021, Seven Springs is producing a full schedule of exciting festivals and concert series on Fridays and Saturdays all summer. For more information and the full schedule of concerts, visit 7springs.com/resort/events-entertainment.

“We have never been so excited for our Summer Festival Season as this one,” said Alex Moser, Director of Marketing. “Our events are unique and as a result they’ve become long-standing traditions for many of our guests. The setting is second to none and our team is looking forward to welcoming guest back to experience and enjoy the Laurel Highlands.”

Several festivals and events are also scheduled, including the 11th Annual Rib & Wing Festival from July 30-Aug. 1, Kids Mud on the Mountain on Aug. 14, the 28th Annual Wine Festival from Aug. 27-Aug. 29, and Mud on the Mountain on Sept. 4.

For more information on Seven Springs and the year-round lodging, dining and outdoor adventure options the resort offers, visit www.7springs.com or call (800) 452-2223.

