Miami, FL

Euforeia Opposes the Ordinary and Laced up Everyone with Free Gloves at HYPEGOLF in Miami

hypebeast.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnown for its more rebellious outlook towards the game of golf, Euforeia didn’t hold back for the first ever HYPEGOLF Invitational in Miami Beach, Florida last week. The brand came through both generously and defiantly with what they had in store. For starters, Euforeia hooked everyone up at the event...

hypebeast.com
Miami Beach, FLhypebeast.com

Roger Dubuis Brought Elevated Lifestyle and Luxury to HYPEGOLF Miami

Roger Dubuis came to HYPEGOLF Miami in decadence and style, bringing with it its extensive collection of exquisite timepieces. Alongside its collection, the Maison also brought services for all guests and even a pair of dual-branded Roger Dubuis x Lamborghini supercars. For the first ever HYPEGOLF Invitational at Miami Beach,...
Lifestylenewsverses.com

Spirit Airways Prepared To Shake up Miami Market

Regardless of sustaining a hub airport in Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Spirit Airways introduced Tuesday it would launch 30 routes beginning later this yr at close by Miami Worldwide – already a hub for American Airways and a gateway for different airways. Discuss shaking up a market. Spirit already maintains a wholesome...
Miami, FLhypebeast.com

HYPEGOLF Invitational Miami Brought Style, Music and More Onto the Golf Course

When we conceptualized our vertical HYPEGOLF, our goal was to de-stigmatize the modern game of golf, which dates back as far as the mid-1700s. Too often is it seen as a game tied heavily in tradition, with extremely rigid rules, stuck up and overly serious players, and courses unwilling to open up and change, or to adopt younger audiences and even younger mindsets.
In Style

Jennifer Lopez Wore Super Low-Rise Joggers and a Cropped Tee to Lunch in Miami

Jennifer Lopez can even make sweats look good. On Wednesday, the multi-hyphenate was spotted out to lunch with her manager Benny Medina in Miami. The singer was dressed casually in super low-rise forest green joggers and matching green sneakers, which she paired with a a cropped, sleeveless white tee. The JLo Beauty founder wore aviator sunglasses and had her famous caramel hair up in a messy bun.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Adaptive No-Lace Sneakers

The Friendly Force sneaker was crafted with a universal design in mind to make it more accessible for all. Created without laces, the shoe features an easy side-zip design that accommodates those with disabilities. This reduces the frustrations of trying to lace-up sneakers for anyone living with a neurological or physical condition, improving their confidence and independence.
NBAchatsports.com

Miami Heat: Perhaps A 2nd-Tier Approach To Free Agency Is The Way?

Derrick Rose #4 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket against the Miami Heat (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) The Miami Heat are once again searching. After a short playoff life, getting bounced by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs and quickly over just four games, the Miami Heat now have to get back into the lab for work.
Miami Beach, FLPosted by
FootwearNews

Jennifer Lopez Is As Cool As Ever in a Sparkling Bralette, Short Shorts & Buzzy Air Jordans

Jennifer Lopez showed off her effortlessly cool style as she posed with a few special guests this week. The singer joined members of the Miami Beach police department for a fan picture on Wednesday night as she took a break from filming a secret project. For the new video, Lopez had on a glittering bralette and cutoff denim shorts layered over Dolce & Gabbana boxers. Her outfit also included an unbuttoned white boyfriend-style shirt and a Coca-Cola hat to top things off.
NBAchatsports.com

Miami Heat Free Agency: Rudy Gay Should Be Given A Look This Summer

San Antonio Spurs small forward Rudy Gay (22) dunks the ball past Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (behind) and Kelly Olynyk (9) (Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports) The Miami Heat are going to be very active this offseason and it’s for obvious reasons. This is an opportunity to begin searching for ways to return to contention in the Eastern Conference, as then search to either trade or sign a perennial All-Star begins.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Oregon Track and Field Receives an Air Jordan 1 Mid PE

Jordan Brand has blessed the Oregon Ducks‘ track and field team with a new Air Jordan 1 Mid PE designed by Tinker Hatfield. Though Oregon’s football and basketball teams get a lion’s share of the PE sneakers produced by Nike, the Ducks’ track and field squad plays a very important role in the brand’s lineage: co-founder Phil Knight ran for other co-founder Bill Bowerman on the team, and Tinker Hatfield himself was once a UO pole vaulter.
Sportsnetwerk24.com

Women can lace up for annual virtual challenge

Female runners can ready themselves for the Spar Women’s Virtual Challenge, which is set to take place anytime between 06:00 and 18:00 on Saturday, 4 September. Entries for this nationwide challenge are open. Participants can run, jog or walk their own virtual challenge at their own pace anywhere in South...
Apparelhypebeast.com

The All-New Air Jordan 6 Retro "Electric Green" Brings Back the Oregon Ducks Green

In 1991, Michael Jordan wore the Air Jordan 6 while completing his second MVP season. After locking in yet another scoring title and hoisting the Larry O’Brien NBA championship trophy for the first time in his career, you could see the shoes were taking on something larger-than-life and have become instantly recognizable today as the first shoe MJ would win his one-out-of-six championships in. The Air Jordan 6 will always have a special place in history for that reason and not to mention, its innovative design up to that point. Tinker Hatfield designed two grip holes into the rubber tongue to help people slip their feet in more easily and included a translucent sole, which contrasted the colored midsole. This proved to be an essential detail once the famous “Infrared” colorway hit the streets. And it would eventually lead to being one of the most retro’d Jordans ever, with an important place in the footwear hall of fame. That said, ahead of the release of the new Air Jordan 6 Retro “Electric Green,” here are the best Retro Air Jordan 6s, available now on GOAT’s website and app. The Air Jordan 6 “Electric Green” is available now as well.
Apparelhypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 4 "White Oreo" Comes Complete With a New Shoebox

Ahead of the official release, we now have another look at the Air Jordan 4 “White Oreo.” The latest look reveals that the sure-to-be sought-after sneakers will come with a new shoebox with a light gray top marked with a red Jumpman motif and cement print bottom. The take on...