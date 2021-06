The Bears signed a former Super Bowl champion and two former Michigan standouts to their roster Friday. All three tried out for the team during mandatory minicamp this week. Tight end Jake Butt, who was plagued by knee injuries with the Broncos, will compete for a roster spot. So will another former Michigan player, offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr. The Bears also signed defensive lineman Mike Pennel, who spent three years with the Packers, two with the Jets and the last two with the Chiefs. He went to two Super Bowls in Kansas City, winning one.