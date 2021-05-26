Cancel
Oklahoma State

Hunter Resigning As Oklahoma Attorney General

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced Wednesday he is resigning, effective June 1. "Regrettably, certain personal matters that are becoming public will become a distraction for this office. The office of attorney general is one of the most important positions in state government. I cannot allow a personal issue to overshadow the vital work the attorneys, agents and support staff do on behalf of Oklahomans," Hunter said in a statement.

