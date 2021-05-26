Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Slovakia, despite some unease, to start administering Russia's Sputnik V shots

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y9RKf_0aC6oi5Q00

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovakia gave a limited go-ahead for Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine on Wednesday after a months-long debate that led to the resignation of the prime minister.

The decision puts Slovakia on course to become only the second EU member after Hungary to use the Russian vaccine, which has so far not been approved by the European Medicines Agency.

But, reflecting unease in the four-party government, Slovakia will for now only use the batch of 200,000 doses it has already imported.

“The 200,000 vaccines will be used, and more only when approved by the EMA,” Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky told a news conference shown online.

Slovakia had a deal to import 2 million doses, but only a first batch has arrived.

The health ministry was instructed to make the vaccine available by June 7, Wednesday’s government resolution said.

“There are still a non-negligible number of citizens who declare that they would only be vaccinated by the Sputnik V vaccine,” a report accompanying the resolution said.

Slovaks were allowed to choose between Sputnik V and other vaccines, Lengvarsky said. Asked by a reporter if he would take it himself or recommended it to his acquaintances, he said: “No.”

Prime Minister Igor Matovic was forced to resign after securing the initial vaccine shipment behind the backs of his coalition partners, leading to a government reshuffle.

The country’s drug regulator, SUKL, declined in April to make a recommendation on using the vaccine, saying it did not have sufficient data. Slovakia then asked Hungary to provide additional testing of Slovakia’s stockpile. Lengvarsky said earlier this month that the doses held in Slovakia had passed those tests.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, welcomed the decision.

“We are glad that Slovakia joins many other nations in vaccinating with Sputnik V, having verified the highest quality of the vaccine in a certified EU laboratory,” Chief Executive Kirill Dmitriev said on Sputnik V’s Twitter account.

So far, Slovakia has been using EU-approved vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna , AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. It has given first doses to 1.6 million people, government data showed.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Slovakia#Sputnik#Russian Government#Ema#Slovaks#Sukl#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson#Unease#Ministry#Eu Approved Vaccines#Government Data#Health Minister#Prague#Doses#Declare#Sufficient Data#Debate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Moderna
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
News Break
AstraZeneca
Country
Russia
Related
Pharmaceuticalsdallassun.com

Sputnik V demonstrates highest safety profile in Serbia

Moscow [Russia], May 28 (ANI): The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces that the latest official vaccination data in Serbia confirms Sputnik V Russian coronavirus vaccine to be the safest among COVID vaccines included in country's national portfolio. The data confirms that Sputnik V demonstrates the...
Pharmaceuticalsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Russia's Sputnik L vaccine approved for use in Palestine

Moscow [Russia], June 1 (ANI): Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 has been approved for use in the Palestinian territories, according to Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund. In a statement on Monday, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announced the approval of the Russian single-dose...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

Hungary in talks with Russia to produce Sputnik V vaccine

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary is in talks with Russia to produce Sputnik V and other Russian COVID-19 vaccines at a future Hungarian vaccine plant, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday. “Both Hungary and Russia are open to the possibility of Hungary producing vaccines based on a Russian licence,” he...
PharmaceuticalsBirmingham Star

Russia expects WHO to approve Sputnik V vaccine within two months

Russia expects the World Health Organisation (WHO) to approve the Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus within two months, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) which markets the vaccine, told Reuters. He said the European Medicines Agency (EMA) which is also reviewing Sputnik V "was provided...
Pharmaceuticalstrust.org

Belarus registers Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine for use

MOSCOW, June 3 (Reuters) - Belarus has registered Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 for use, the first dose of the two-component shot, the Minsk health ministry said on Thursday. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Mark Heinrich) Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

First Slovaks get Sputnik V shots after months of wrangling

Slovakia became the European Union's second country to start inoculating people with the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on Monday, after months of rows over the shot that has yet to be approved by European regulators. Then-Prime Minister Igor Matovic bought Sputnik V in March, saying it would speed up...
Pharmaceuticalsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Serbia, Argentina Launch Production Of Russia's Sputnik Vaccine

Serbia and Argentina have begun industrial production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19. 'It is a great honor for me to launch production of the Russian-Serbian vaccine with you today. We are starting to produce 4 million [doses] of Sputnik V vaccine,' Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, during an online ceremony on June 4.
Pharmaceuticalsnewpaper24.com

Russians reject Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine regardless of Vladimir Putin’s pleas – NEWPAPER24

Russians reject Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine regardless of Vladimir Putin’s pleas. Like many Moscow residents, Davlatmo Khadamshoyeva has her doubts about coronavirus vaccines developed in Russia, and is in no hurry to be immunised.“I haven’t received the jab but. I don’t actually belief it,” the 23-year-old worldwide pupil, not sporting a masks, mentioned exterior an iconic procuring centre on Pink Sq.. “The vaccine hasn’t been absolutely examined but.”Russia – with nice fanfare – registered the world’s first coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in August 2020. Named after the world’s first…
Pharmaceuticalsaudacy.com

The Latest: Slovakia becomes 2nd EU nation to use Sputnik V

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovakia has become the second European Union country to administer the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine. Slovakia has 200,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine available and approved its use on May 26. But so far, only about 5,000 people have registered to receive the two-shot vaccine in the nation of 5.4 million.
dallassun.com

Slovakia Becomes Second EU Member To Use Russia's Sputnik Vaccine

Slovakia has become the second European Union member state to start inoculating its citizens with the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine, following months of controversy. Starting on June 7, Sputnik V is offered on a voluntary basis to people 18 to 60 years of age and is available in eight vaccination centers.
Pharmaceuticalsmacaubusiness.com

Slovakia becomes second EU state to give Sputnik jabs

Slovakia on Monday became the second EU member after Hungary to start using Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, just two months after Bratislava’s purchase of the Covid-19 jabs led to the resignation of Prime Minister Igor Matovic. At a vaccination centre in the capital Bratislava, some 60 people were due to...
Medical & Biotechwhbl.com

Some Russian drugmakers focus on export-oriented Sputnik Light shot

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) – Some Russian drugmakers say they will only manufacture the single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine for the time being because it is easier to make than Sputnik V, which combines two separately-produced shots. This highlights the complexity of producing the second shot of Russia’s Sputnik V...