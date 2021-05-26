Jeff Pitchell's Legends plays The Kate Friday

Jeff Pitchell & Texas Flood perform at the Mystic Blues Festival in 2013. (Dana Jensen/The Day)

Why does Jeff Pitchell have the blurb "Jeff Pitchell is a great guitar player" festooned on the bio of his web site? Because it's a quote from Gregg Allman, and if Gregg Allman gives you a quote like that, you'd be an idiot not to use it.

Besides, Pitchell IS great. Not only is he a recent inductee of the Connecticut Blues Hall of Fame, but a CD released earlier this year, "Anthology & Duets," is all the evidence you'll ever need as to his passion and skills. The recording is part greatest hits and part new songs — and also features a bonus disc with tracks featuring respective guest collaborations with folks like Rick Derringer, Dave Mason, Charles Neville, Clarence Clemons, James Cotton, J. Geils, and more.

Pitchell is returning to the stage as well. On Friday, Jeff Pitchell's Legends band — including Tyrone Vaughan (nephew of Stevie Ray) and Michael Allman (the aforementioned Gregg's son) — plays the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook. Expect incendiary chops and a generous helping of material from across the musicians' bloodlines.

— Rick Koster

Jeff Pitchell's Legends, 8 p.m. Friday, The Kate, 300 Main St., Old Saybrook; $54; thekate.org.