Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Old Saybrook, CT

Jeff Pitchell's Legends plays The Kate Friday

By Rick Koster
Posted by 
The Day
The Day
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rGzXV_0aC6ogJy00
Jeff Pitchell & Texas Flood perform at the Mystic Blues Festival in 2013. (Dana Jensen/The Day)

Why does Jeff Pitchell have the blurb "Jeff Pitchell is a great guitar player" festooned on the bio of his web site? Because it's a quote from Gregg Allman, and if Gregg Allman gives you a quote like that, you'd be an idiot not to use it.

Besides, Pitchell IS great. Not only is he a recent inductee of the Connecticut Blues Hall of Fame, but a CD released earlier this year, "Anthology & Duets," is all the evidence you'll ever need as to his passion and skills. The recording is part greatest hits and part new songs — and also features a bonus disc with tracks featuring respective guest collaborations with folks like Rick Derringer, Dave Mason, Charles Neville, Clarence Clemons, James Cotton, J. Geils, and more.

Pitchell is returning to the stage as well. On Friday, Jeff Pitchell's Legends band — including Tyrone Vaughan (nephew of Stevie Ray) and Michael Allman (the aforementioned Gregg's son) — plays the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook. Expect incendiary chops and a generous helping of material from across the musicians' bloodlines.

— Rick Koster

Jeff Pitchell's Legends, 8 p.m. Friday, The Kate, 300 Main St., Old Saybrook; $54; thekate.org.

The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
482
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Old Saybrook, CT
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Derringer
Person
Gregg Allman
Person
Jeff Mason
Person
Stevie Ray
Person
James Cotton
Person
Jeff Pitchell
Person
Dave Mason
Person
Katharine Hepburn
Person
J. Geils
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blues Hall Of Fame#Thekate Org#Part Greatest Hits#Koster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Anna Maria, FLamisun.com

Rock legend to play The Center

ANNA MARIA ISLAND – The Center of Anna Maria Island is going to rock this Friday night as legendary musician Simon Kirke takes the stage with Chicago-based band The Empty Pockets. Kirke, one of the founding members of rock bands Bad Company and Free, will headline the show June 11...
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

Punk Legends X Play The Pacific Amphitheatre 8/1/21

Punk icons X are have announced their first live show in 2021. The Los Angeles-based quartet will be part of the Orange County Fair line-up with a show set for August 1 at the Pacific Amphitheatre. Los Lobos and The Blasters will join them as the opening acts. Fans will experience songs from their newest studio album, Alphabetland, for the first time ever, along with the band’s infamous punk hits. This performance will also mark the band’s first appearance since late 2019 when they wrapped their annual holiday tour with a pair of sold-outs hows at the Teragram Ballroom. The band’s original line-up of Exene Cervenka, John Doe, Billy Zoom and DJ Bonebrake will perform together at the OC Fair.
Musictricountyindependent.com

Trace Adkins to play Penn's Peak on Friday

A country music superstar is making his way to the Poconos on Friday, and you're going to "wanna go" to this concert at the Peak. Penn's Peak will host Trace Adkins on Friday for a stop on his "The Way I Wanna Go" tour. The stop at the venue in Jim Thorpe was rescheduled from last year, due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the area.
Tillamook, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Country legends to play in Tillamook

Brothers Donnie and Larry Simmons, a couple of country legends in both Nashville and the Pacific Northwest, are joining Joel Baker of the Joel Baker band to bring a night of music, dancing and entertainment to Tillamook on Saturday, June 12, when they take center stage at Kitty’s. The Simmons...
Musicsoconews.org

Who’s playing Friday Night Live this summer?

The Cloverdale Arts Alliance announced the lineup for Friday Night Live (FNL) this week. Cloverdale’s summer concert series is coming back with an amended schedule this year — the first FNL will be on July 2 and the season will wrap on Oct. 1. According to the lineup announcement from...
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Matthew Ryan and Neilson Hubbard Discuss The Perfect Song

Have you ever wondered if there is a formula to the art of song creation?. Singer/songwriters Matthew Ryan and Neilson Hubbard of Strays Don’t Sleep sat down over Zoom to discuss that concept and what it takes to write a perfect song that will outlast time. In an interview they...
Rock Musicthelaughbutton.com

#111 – ZZ Top Frontman Billy Gibbons

The show provided “inspiration” for one of our friend so the crew discusses the 9 muses of inspiration. ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons stops by to tell us about touring with Jimi Hendrix, how the band got it’s name and how Depeche Mode inspired the sound for the Eliminator album. Alex...
Brooklyn, NYStereogum

Jeff Tweedy To Play Opening Of New Bushwick Venue Brooklyn Made

Brooklyn is getting another concert venue. The 500-cap Brooklyn Made, which will be located at 428 Troutman Street in Bushwick off the Jefferson L stop, will open in the fall. Jeff Tweedy will be the venue’s inaugural performer, playing over two nights (9/30 and 10/1). He’ll be followed by Greg Dulli and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. Other concerts already on the books for the fall include Spirit Of The Beehive, Turnover, Steve Earle, Band Of Horses, Whitney, and a New Year’s Eve show from Guided By Voices.
Musicforeveraltoona.com

Bruce Springsteen 6/9/21

It was 49 years ago today (June 9th, 1972) that Bruce Springsteen was signed to Columbia Records by record producer John Hammond. Over the course of his career, both as a talent scout and producer, Hammond played an integral role in discovering and shepherding the careers of such icons as Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin, Benny Goodman, Billie Holiday, Count Basie, Big Joe Turner, Pete Seeger, George Benson, Mike Bloomfield, Leonard Cohen, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, among many others.
Dalton, GAPosted by
The Daily Citizen

'It's about the groove and the feel': Dalton native Shoates and the Music City Stones to play Friday at the Burr Performing Arts Park

After air, food and water, "music is at or near the top of the things that make life worthwhile," said Dalton native and musician Schylar Shoates. Shoates, a 1998 graduate of Dalton High School, and his band the Music City Stones, a Rolling Stones tributes band, will headline the Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series concert Friday at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton.
Musicrockninefourthree.com

The Top Ten Greatest Guitar Riffs of All Time

“Total Guitar” magazine readers voted for the greatest guitar riffs of all time. Here are the Top Ten . . . 1. “Whole Lotta Love” by Led Zeppelin. The magazine said, quote, “In 1969, the year Neil Armstrong first set foot on the moon, Jimmy Page launched his own giant leap for mankind.”
Musickeysweekly.com

THE BEST OF THE BEST SONGS DEDICATED TO MEN

As the old adage goes, turnabout is fair play. My columns about songs with girls’ names in the title — an idea of Weekly copy editor Mike Howie — were quite popular. Let’s see if there’s any interest in the flip side of gender songs. We’ll start with the really good ones!
Musicvermilioncountyfirst.com

Eric Clapton Releasing ‘Deluxe Edition’ Of 1970 Solo Debut

Set for release on August 20th is the “Deluxe Edition” of Eric Clapton's 1970 self-titled debut. Thepackage, which will be available as a four-CD set, and a vinyl LP, and will feature three separate mixes of the Eric Clapton album — “Tom Dowd Mix (The U.K. Version),” the “Delaney Bramlett Mix,” and first-ever release of the “Eric Clapton Mix”
Morrison, COJamBase

Bob Weir & Wolf Bros Conclude ‘Terrapin Station Suite’ At Red Rocks Finale

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros wrapped up a two-night stand at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on Wednesday. The Grateful Dead/Dead & Company guitarist and his band included the Wolf Bros debut of “Terrapin Station Suite’s” final four sections in last night’s show after performing the first two parts of the sequence on Tuesday at the scenic venue.
Musicthevinyldistrict.com

John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band–The Ultimate Collection

The Plastic Ono Band album, released in 1970 by John Lennon and Yoko Ono, is a monumental album in the annals of rock history. It was the fourth album John and Yoko released, but it is often credited as Lennon’s solo debut. There were so many facets to what made...
Celebritiesneuhoffmediaspringfield.com

Ray Charles Remembered

Today (June 10th) marks the 17th anniversary of the death of the great Ray Charles. Charles died of liver disease in his Beverly Hills home at the age of 73. His health had been in decline since the previous summer. Charles, whose real name was Ray Charles Robinson, was born...