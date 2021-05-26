Cancel
Minorities

How 4 Asian-American Photographers Honor the Resilience of Their Community Through Image-Making

Hypebae
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHate crimes against the AAPI community have been surging since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last August, the United Nations issued a report that detailed an “alarming level” of “racially motivated violence and other incidents against Asian-Americans” due to the virus. According to Stop AAPI Hate, in 2020, it received more than 2,800 reports of hate incidents, including verbal harassment, shunning, physical assault, being coughed or spat on, and workplace discrimination or refusal of service.

Related
Vermont StateDeerfield Valley News

Asian American heritage activities

VERMONT - In solidarity with millions of people across the world, Vermonters are celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month this May. Events are organized by various groups including VT Asian Pacific Islander Desi Americans for Black Lives, an affinity group that aims to educate, build community, and advocate for APIDA folks across Vermont.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Opinion: I found solidarity and acceptance in the Asian American community

In the summer of 1981, 14-year-old Tram Ho squeezed onto a small fishing boat with her father and four siblings. After six days of sailing and six months at a refugee camp in Hong Kong, Ho arrived in Houston thanks to a sponsorship by a nonprofit organization formed by Vietnamese refugees following the end of the Vietnam War.
MinoritiesHuffingtonPost

23 Old-School Cool Photos Of Asian American Couples Through The Years

Asian Americans have played a pivotal role in the development of this country, yet when you flip through history books, the photos you tend to see of them are limited at best: sepia-colored pictures of Chinese laborers building railroads in the mid-1800s, or images that document the harsh, disquieting realities of Japanese Americans forced into internment camps during World War II.
Laguna Beach, CAlagunabeachindy.com

Opinion: Honoring Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Laguna Beach takes pleasure in celebrating the numerous contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Island Americans who have contributed to our nation and the Laguna Beach community. They represent more than 20 groups from Hawaii, Guam, Samoa, Vietnam, Japan, Korea, China and India; many of whom are already U.S. citizens. They make up a small percentage of the Laguna Beach community (according to current Census about 3.76% and about 6.3% of students, a small measure of error) they made significant contributions. For example, they are politicians, our neighbors, students, entrepreneurs, and workers in our community. We still value their history, struggles, successes, challenges, and vision.
Visual Arttraverseticker.com

Resilience: African American Artists as Agents of Change

Regular admission rates apply. This exhibition honors aspects of African American history & culture & its contributions to all of America, highlighting a select group of artists who use art as an indispensable tool for social commentary & change. The artworks assembled here—paintings, prints, drawings, photographs, & sculpture—reflect an important part of the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts’ collecting history.
NFLTODAY.com

How Asian American athletes are addressing anti-Asian hate and racism

During Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, TODAY is sharing the community’s history, pain, joy and what’s next for the AAPI movement. We will be publishing personal essays, stories, videos and specials throughout the entire month of May. As more Asian and Asian American athletes have spoken out about their experiences...
Minoritiespasadenaweekly.com

The Typical American: Second-generation Asian Americans

Angeline Chen often thinks about what her mother’s life would be if she stayed in Taiwan. “It would be kind of cool if I was some sort of spiritual entity watching my mom in another life become this amazingly successful woman in Taiwan,” mused Chen, 45. “What if she was the president?”
MinoritiesPosted by
Pitchfork

What Is Asian American Music, Really?

The weekend that six Asian women were murdered in Atlanta, Georgia, I gathered with hundreds of strangers at a rally in Chinatown, weeping silently as two dogs with “Stop Hating” signs around their necks cluelessly wagged their tails next to me. I’d been to plenty of similar events, but none that felt this viscerally personal, and I was embarrassed to be standing there, glasses blurring, in such open need of solace. I wondered what it would have been like, over 50 years ago, to see the concept of “Asian America” as the flutter of something exciting and new. Roused by the rebellions of the sixties—the Civil Rights Movement, Black Power, anti-Vietnam protests—some people of Asian descent made the conscious decision to free themselves of the marker “Oriental” and embrace a prouder, more unified political identity. “Asian American” broadcast not just what they were, but what they stood for. Following the lead of the Black Arts Movement, Asian American activists expanded their energy into artistic avenues, establishing their own cultural institutions and aesthetic priorities. They wrote poems, staged plays, choreographed dances—and, of course, they made music.
Minoritiesthecut.com

The Anxiety of Growing Up Asian American

I come home and take off my shoes. I wash my hands with surgical thoroughness, change into my “inside clothes,” and put my “outside clothes” straight into the hamper. Looking around, I wonder if I am okay, if the world will ever cease to feel perilous. This is not a...
New York City, NYworldcapitaltimes.com

Friends run to support Asian American community

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) — Two friends are embarking on a 50-mile journey through New York City – and it is all to raise awareness for the Asian American community after a rash of hate crimes. - Advertisement - They are alsoraising money on a GoFundMe page to honor a late...
MinoritiesDartmouth

'Asian American': Is a Term That United Asians Still Relevant?

The recent attacks against Asian Americans have put Asians in the U.S. in the spotlight. Many of the victims are first-generation immigrants in ethnic communities, while those rallying for the victims are second-generation Asian Americans. A new study explores who Asian Americans are today and the range of identities this category encompasses.