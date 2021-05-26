Cancel
Actor Shivam Phutela on how to leverage social media to connect with fans

By DN News Desk
fashionweekdaily.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe internet has changed nearly every personal, professional, and academic aspect of our lives. It has also made launching brands and businesses significantly less expensive. Gone are the days of costly marketing campaigns. These outdated methods have been replaced with getting the word out using platforms with a global reach that cost nothing to utilize. Popular actor, Shivam Phutela, shares that social media has become one of the dominant mediums to connect with audiences. It is free, and it has the possibility of reaching millions of people. More importantly, it is organic. Word of mouth has gone digital, and a favorable online presence can boost a company from startup to superstar. Here he lists some valuable tips to help you master social media skills and take your business to the next level.

fashionweekdaily.com
