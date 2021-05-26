Lift Orlando to Host Heart of West Lakes Wellness Center Groundbreaking Ceremony | June 9
$13.5M Project Makes History as the First-Ever, Large-Scale Collaboration Between AdventHealth, Florida Blue, and Orlando Health. Lift Orlando, a nonprofit that works with residents, business leaders, and community partners for neighborhood revitalization in The Communities of West Lakes, will host the highly-anticipated groundbreaking ceremony for the Heart of West Lakes Wellness Center on Wednesday, June 9 at 10 a.m. at 710 S. Tampa Avenue in Orlando.www.orlandomedicalnews.com