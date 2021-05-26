Air Quality Alert issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 09:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-27 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Pinal OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR PINAL COUNTY THURSDAY The Pinal County Department of Air Quality has issued an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for Pinal County including Apache Junction, Casa Grande, Coolidge, and Florence for Thursday. This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit. The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day. For details on this High Pollution Advisory for Pinal County, visit the Pinal County Department of Air Quality internet site at https://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/Legacy/AirQual/pdf/Forecast/ aqforecast.pdf.