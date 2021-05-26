Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maricopa County, AZ

Air Quality Alert issued for Maricopa by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 09:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-27 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Maricopa OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE GREATER PHOENIX AREA THURSDAY The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality in Phoenix has issued an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Greater Phoenix Area for Thursday. This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit. The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day. For details on this High Pollution Advisory for Maricopa County, visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecasting or call 602- 771-2300.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Maricopa, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality Alert#The Greater Phoenix Area#Adeq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Air Pollution
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NY prosecutors give Trump Org lawyers Monday deadline: report

New York prosecutors have given former President Trump 's attorneys until Monday afternoon to provide an argument as to why the Trump Organization should not face criminal charges, The Washington Post reported. Last week, it was reported that the Manhattan district attorney's office was considering bringing criminal charges against the...
Georgia StatePosted by
NBC News

Trump has Georgia revenge on his mind as he returns to campaign-style rallies

Former President Donald Trump is on a revenge mission in Georgia. After top Republicans refused to rig the state’s 2020 vote in his favor, he’s already inspired one primary challenge to Gov. Brian Kemp, and he’s endorsed another against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Wounded by two special election losses that cost the GOP control of the Senate, he’s also trying to coax Herschel Walker — a football legend in Georgia — to run for the seat that’s up again in 2022.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...