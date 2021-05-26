Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

‘Cruella’ review: Disney villain’s origin story a dizzying if uneven ride

By KATIE WALSH
Kansas City Star
 2021-05-26

There are some canonical Disney characters who simply demand further interrogation. The maniacally fur-obsessed fashionista Cruella De Vil, who tormented the young Darling family and their Dalmatian puppies in “101 Dalmatians,” and even has her own theme song, has had a grip on our imaginations since the animated feature in 1961. Glenn Close staked quite a claim on role in the 1996 live-action film, and now Emma Stone dons the two-tone wig in an attempt to explicate just why Cruella was so hungry for those puppy pelts.

www.kansascity.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Gillespie
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Nina Simone
Person
Tonya Harding
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Dalmatian#Stone#Close
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieseureporter.co

'Cruella' sequel is in the making at Disney

After a successful $48.5 million global take in just under two weeks, Emma Stone has been confirmed for the sequel's line up. Emma Stone has been commended on her strategic performance that she displayed in the Disney Cruella adaption. The director of the movie franchise Craig Gillespie has expressed how eager he is to return alongside screenwriter Tony McNamara for the sequel. It is believed that upon the sequels return, Stone will be playing a centralised role around the character we are used to seeing from the One Hundred and One Dalmatians. The Cruella de Vil adaptations will follow that of the Disney cartoons, meaning we can very well expect to see the cartoon story adapted into film.
MoviesTVOvermind

Cruella 2 is Already in Development at Disney

Right now there are no solid details on when Cruella 2 will be arriving, nor is anything else locked down at this time, but the fact is that it will be happening, which is bound to make a lot of fans happy but might make some folks wonder what else is bound to happen before the prequel catches up with the original story. There’s a rumor that both Emma’s will possibly be returning so it’s fair to think that there’s more to this story that will continue to build things up to the point where it might have to end and become integrated with the original story. But then, sitting and thinking about things for a moment, there’s a good chance that Disney might want to retcon this story as it’s done with a couple of others. It’s not something that a lot of people will accept without a discussion and a debate here and there, but it’s definitely possible. Without knowing that much about what’s coming at the moment it’s easy to think that restructuring the story might be in the cards.
MoviesCollider

7 Movies Like 'Cruella' to Watch After Disney's Stylish Live-Action Remake

Cruella has long been considered one of the most wicked Disney villains of all time. After all, her name is basically "Cruel Devil" with some signature style. Disney's latest live-action reimagining, Cruella, gives us delicious insight into how she came to be so evil, with some unexpected twists!. Origin stories...
LifestylePosted by
Cars 108

New Disney Plus Series Will Tell the Stories Behind Famous Disneyland Rides

Fans of Disneyland and Walt Disney World rides will get a new way to enjoy their experiences and their history with Behind the Attraction, a new series coming next month to Disney+. According to the press release, the show “delves into Disney Parks’ rich, amazing history using archival and never-before-seen footage and photographs to unveil how the attractions came to be and how they’ve been refined over the years as new ideas surface and technology evolves.” The show is directed by Brian Volk-Weiss, who previously made The Toys That Made Us and The Movies That Made Us for Netflix. It’s narrated by Paget Brewster.
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Luca Review: Pixar’s New Disney+ Film

There are two types of filmed fantasy (in a structural sense): the ones that explain all of their rules up front and in detail (hopefully because it will matter to the narrative) and the ones that don’t. Its personal preference which one is better but the latter by its nature offers it up a more magical experience of dreamlike imagery where momentary feeling trumps reason.
PetsPosted by
AdrianaS

Meet The Rescue Dalmatian Starring In Disney’s ‘Cruella’

With each new year it seems comes at least one new live-action Disney remake. As animals often star in these films, that means work opportunities for talented animal actors. Parker the Dalmatian is one of those lucky stars. Parker appears in the latest Disney movie, a live-action telling of the...
Beauty & FashionSD Entertainer Magazine

Movie Review: Cruella

Like “Maleficent,” Disney has done wonders in refashioning the origin story of Cruela de Vil, one of its most heinous villains with “Cruella.” Born as Estella (Emma Stone, “La La Land, ” “The Amazing Spider-Man”), Cruella is more of an anti-hero than a villain here. As a kid (Tipper Seiferd-Cleveland)...
Beauty & Fashionlavozdeanza.com

A villain gets deeper but sugarcoated character in “Cruella”

The prequel to “101 Dalmatians,” the new film “Cruella” strikes a good balance between portraying the evil and the tragedy in the life of Cruella de Vil (Emma Stone) and how she became the villain we recognize today. “Cruella” follows Estella Miller (Emma Stone), a rowdy and rebellious kid with...
MoviesCosmopolitan

The True Story Behind Disney's 'Luca' Is as Cute as the Movie Itself

Disney and Pixar fans, gather round! The movie giants once again came together to bring fans a cute animated movie, and the result is Luca, which premieres this week. In classic Disney/Pixar form, the story follows two adorable sea monsters (voiced by Jacob Tremblay and Jack Dylan Grazer) as they come out of the water and explore the idyllic wonder that is the 1950s Italian coast. In between hijinks and tons of gelato eating (because you just have to eat some when in Italy, of course), our sea monster protagonists meet a young girl who teaches them exactly ~what life is like~ beyond the sea.
Moviesfoxsanantonio.com

Review: Pixar's 'Luca' brings a transformative childhood adventure to Disney+

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Luca. Starring: Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Maya Rudolph. Rated: PG for rude humor, language, some thematic elements and brief violence. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – Synopsis: Luca, a sea monster, has an unhealthy interest in the world that exists outside of the ocean. When he meets Alberto, a carefree sea creature with extensive experience with the outside world, Luca discovers the above-water world isn’t nearly what he expected it to be.
MoviesShowbiz411

The Amazing Story of Disney’s “Cruella” and How it Went from Bomb to Unexpected Hit

You know, I really liked “Cruella.” I said so in my review. Then came the naysayers, and the $30 surcharge to see it on Disney Plus. “Cruella” opened on May 28th against “A Quiet Place 2” and didn’t do so well. In fact, Disney started cutting its theater count and box office starting falling. On Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday of last week, “Cruella” dipped significantly below $1 million a day.
Moviesbluzz.org

‘The Lion King’ Fans Celebrate 27th Anniversary of Disney’s Original Animated Classic

There are few who don’t remember the first time they saw the death of Mufasa, the villainy of Scar or that final scene that put so much more context into the “circle of life” concept than any other movie, and as The Lion King hit its 27th anniversary, fans celebrated what they consider the GOAT of animated feature films. With a stellar voice cast, instantly classic songs and some of the most technically advanced and stunning animation put out by Disney, or anyone else, at that time, The Lion King may not have seemed like a sure-fire hit before its release, but that soon changed and the rest was history.
MoviesThe Daily Star

The case for origin movies of iconic villains

Aided largely by Stone's brilliant performance, impeccable music, and outlandish costume design, it is a comprehensive showcasing of proper utilisation of creative talents by one of the largest studios in the world. However, it comes at a time when movies about villains are nearly the norm. Many wonder whether these origin stories that generally break down the tragic events that led ordinary, well-intentioned characters to become criminals, take away from the mystery of antagonists, who are often the reason for powerful plots.
Moviesfoxla.com

Critic kids review Disney's latest animated adventure 'Luca'

Good Day LA assembled a panel of kids to discuss the new film 'Luca' which is Disney’s latest animated adventure. Taking place in an Italian seaside town complete with sea monsters and a moving message. 'Luca' is now streaming on Disney Plus, and if you want to see it in a movie theater you can go to The El Capitan Theater in Hollywood now through June 24th. For tickets: https://elcapitantheatre.com/film-info/luca.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Captivating Origin Stories of Iconic Horror Villains

Marvelous Videos delves into the captivating origin stories of iconic horror villains…. It’s one thing to create a unique antagonist in a horror film- so many have been brought to the big screen that the sheer creativity is astounding! However, it’s another to give them a proper motivation for doing what they are doing. Often times, these killers are out and about because of some contrived nonsense involving rituals gone wrong or their personality being inherently evil.
ShoppingInside the Magic

Disney Villain Scentsy Giveaway

Well, well, well – what do we have here? Inside The Magic is giving away a Disney Villain Scentsy prize pack to one of our lucky readers!. The prize package consists of the Disney Villains Scenty Warmer PLUS the Disney Villains Wax Collection inspired by three of Disney’s most notorious villains — the Evil Queen, Maleficent and Ursula the Sea Witch. The total value of this prize package is $95.