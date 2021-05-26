Willow Smith Explains the Meaning Behind the Lotus Tattoo She Got With Jada and Gammy

“Fuck it—let's do it.” This is the phrase that just about sums up Willow Smith’s vibe right now. At 20 years old (yes, two zero), the multi-hyphenate has done it all. Her acting credits date as far back as 2007, when she starred opposite her dad—a low-key actor by the name of Will Smith… Ever heard of him?—in the box-office smash I Am Legend as a spry 7-year-old. She’s encountered the most rarefied experiences, such as stealing Oprah Winfrey’s heart at age 5 with twinkling eyes and a toothless grin on the megastar’s self-titled talk show. Smith really has been in a league of her own from the jump. She’s all grown up now, though, and it’s not an exaggeration to say that we’ve watched it happen right in front of our eyes. But the question still remains: Who is Willow Smith? For a long time, she didn’t want us to know. (Can you blame her?) Don’t worry, though. She’s more ready now than ever before to show the world what she’s made of.