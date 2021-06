Have you ever felt disheartened by the entrepreneurial life? If you’ve worked as an entrepreneur for even a day, I have a feeling you have. On this week’s episode of SUCCESS Line, I talk with Dawn, a mother of four hoping to transition from her job in real estate to a career as a coach, author and speaker. But she is feeling frustrated by her progress and unsure of where to go next—should she start a YouTube channel? Go live on Instagram? Write more blog posts? The options feel endless and overwhelming. Throughout our conversation, I help Dawn cut through the noise and crystalize her focus in order to set her up for the success she craves.