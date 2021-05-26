Cancel
Midweek Motivation: Creating Environments for Netflix’s The Witcher in Substance

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCG Generalist Timothee Maron talked with Arti Sergeev (80 LEVEL) about the process of working on texturing and lookdev for The Witcher series. Learn how Substance Designer and Painter were used by Timothee Maron to texture the scenes. Read an excerpt here, then follow the link to the full interview.

#The Witcher#Design Tools#Material Design#3d Design#Texture#Cg#Substance Painter#Substance Suite#Substance Designer#Substance Source#Environments#Motivation#Substance Alchemist#Intelligent Tools#Create Material Libraries#Design Materials#Smart Materials#Precision#Link
