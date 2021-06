One of the attributes that made Harry Truman one of the greatest presidents of the 20th century was his personal modesty. He would never allow his acolytes to compare him to his illustrious predecessor, Franklin Roosevelt. However, no such humility constrained the six Democrats who subsequently attained the nation’s highest office. In the buoyant days between election and the completion of their first “100 days,” all of them — John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Baines Johnson, Jimmy Carter , Bill Clinton , Barack Obama and now, Joe Biden — apparently encouraged supporters and media alike to portray their grand aspirations by comparisons to the man who led the country through the Great Depression and a world war.