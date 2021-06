Scholar Rock (SRRK) - Get Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced an oral presentation of TOPAZ Phase 2 trial results by the lead principal investigator, Thomas Crawford, M.D. of Johns Hopkins Medicine, at the Cure SMA Annual SMA Conference. In the TOPAZ trial, treatment with apitegromab in conjunction with nusinersen in patients with Type 2 and 3 SMA led to meaningful motor function improvements of up to 20 points as measured by HFMSE. New exploratory analyses being presented further support apitegromab's potential to improve motor function in patients with SMA.