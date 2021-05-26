Doc Rivers Reveals Why He Feels Strongly About Police Reform

PHILADELPHIA — The Sixers have come a long way from the 2015-2016 season in which they finished with a 10-72 record, barely escaping the distinction of being the worst team in NBA History. Five seasons later, the team has won their first Atlantic Division title the 2000-2001 season and earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs after defeating the Orlando Magic Friday 122-97. Center Joel Embiid, who was one of the first significant pieces of “The Process,” the plan to earn as many high draft picks and assets as possible, was glad to see the team reach the top spot in the conference after the Sixers’ early exit in the playoffs last season. However, Embiid said that he is not satisfied with what they accomplished Friday.