Doc Rivers Reveals Why He Feels Strongly About Police Reform
The sports world commemorated May 25 with touching tributes and actionable words. The date marked the one-year anniversary of the senseless killing of George Floyd. The Minnesota police officer who murdered Floyd was convicted in May, but legislation bearing his name is waiting to be passed to create national standards for policing. On Tuesday, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers showed up to his media availability wearing a T-shirt reading “Call Your Senators” to rally support for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.heavy.com