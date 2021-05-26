New Restaurant Review: Chip’s Clubhouse

This unassuming Midwestern city may be best known as the home of the Gateway Arch, but Saint Louisans are equally proud of being the home of one of America’s most enduring Italian neighborhoods—The Hill. In fact, The Hill is arguably that last remaining “Little Italy” in the United States (according to this June 2020 documentary). But the proof is in the panna cotta and there can be no greater affirmation of St. Louis’ Italian bonafides than the much-awaited debut of Casa Don Alfonso—the first American outpost of the legendary two-star Michelin Don Alfonso 1890 in Sant’Agata, Italy. Casa Don Alfonso takes its place as the opulent flagship restaurant in the newly renovated Ritz-Carlton St. Louis. For Mario Iaccarino, CEO of Don Alfonso 1890 (which is very much a family-run restaurant), St. Louis was love at first sight. “From the moment I landed in St. Louis people welcomed me like family.” And, says Iaccarino, “when residents from The Hill came to eat at Casa Don Alfonso and I heard them say, ‘Mario, I am dreaming of home, of my childhood.’ Well, then I knew we were going in the right direction.”