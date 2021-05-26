Man wanted on 2 warrants shot by officers following a police chase in Kalihi
HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) - The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reports a 27-year-old man was shot by officers following a chase that happened Tuesday night near Hikina Lane. The man was wanted on two warrants, acting Police Chief Rade Vanic said in a press conference Wednesday, and police got a tip that he was in Kalihi. When officers located the Jeep in question, they ordered the suspect driver out. The Jeep continued to drive and struck four vehicles.www.kitv.com