Venus is more “Earth-like” than scientists previously thought, after new research suggests the planet is still geologically active.A surprising analysis of Earth’s closest neighbour, which has a similar size and density to our own planet, has found evidence of tectonic motion.Crustal blocks, which researchers from North Carolina State University compare to “broken chunks of pack ice”, suggest that Venus has a previously unrecognised pattern of tectonic deformation, driven by interior forces much like Earth. “Although different from the tectonics we currently see on Earth, it is still evidence of interior motion being expressed at the planet’s surface,” said Paul Byrne,...