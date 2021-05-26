Cancel
Trade Watchlist: AUD/NZD Downtrend Ahead?

By Cyclopip
babypips.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s up homies! The Kiwi rocketed higher on the session thanks to the latest RBNZ comments, prompting a consolidation breakout in AUD/NZD. Is this a fakeout or the start of a longer-term trend move?. AUD/NZD Downtrend Ahead?. The big economic event of the week didn’t disappoint as the Reserve Bank...

www.babypips.com
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Dips Ahead Of ECB Rate Decision, US Inflation Data

Gold prices fell on Thursday on a firmer U.S. dollar as investors awaited monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank for more clarity about its stimulus plans amid an improvement in the bloc’s economic outlook. Spot gold was down half a percent at $1,879.57 per ounce, after having hit...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD strong correlation to DXY in focus ahead of FOMC

AUD/USD DXY correlation very high, so focus is on the US dollar. The FOMC is the next major event for AUD/USD. Domestically, jobs, RBA Lowe in focus ahead of July RBA. AUD/USD is a touch higher in North American trade rising 0.34% at the time of writing to 0.7754 from a low of 0.7717 and slightly below the high of the day at 0.7763.
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Still battling to overcome 1.2200

US inflation was upwardly revised to 5% YoY in May, core reading hits 3.8%. ECB left its monetary policy unchanged, President Lagarde quite optimistic. EUR/USD up within range, little action despite big news. The EUR/USD pair is up but below the 1.2200 figure, with the greenback shedding ground against most...
StocksFOXBusiness

Stock futures trade cautiously ahead of key inflation report

U.S. equity futures are trading mixed ahead of the latest inflation-related report. The major futures indexes suggest a small gain on the Dow when the opening bell rings. Investors will get closely watched U.S. inflation data on Thursday. The focus is on how it might impact ultra-low interest rates and other market-supporting policies.
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Holds Gain as Investors Weigh U.S. Inflation, ECB Decision

(Bloomberg) -- Gold held an advance as some investors deemed that the slightly faster-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation is likely to be transitory, keeping ongoing central-bank support intact. The consumer price index climbed 0.6% in May, the second-largest advance in more than a decade. Though distorted by the pandemic, the...
Businessdailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Sentiment Ahead of US Data

Sell the EUR/USD and add a take-profit at 0.7650. Add a stop-loss at 0.7750. Set a buy-stop at 0.7750 and a take-profit at 0.7800. Add a stop-loss at 0.7700. The AUD/USD pair was little changed after the latest Australian consumer sentiment data and the relatively strong China inflation numbers. It is trading at 0.7735, which is a few points below yesterday’s high of 0.7765.
Currenciesbabypips.com

Daily Asia-London Sessions Watchlist: EUR/JPY

EUR/JPY‘s longer-term uptrend seems to be on shaking footing at moment, and it’s possible that the upcoming monetary policy statement from the European Central Bank could solidify that change. Before moving on, ICYMI, today’s Daily U.S. Session Watchlist looked at GBP/CAD ahead of the Bank of Canada monetary policy statement,...
BusinessFXStreet.com

NZD/USD sellers aim for 0.7150 amid three-day downtrend with eyes on US CPI

NZD/USD attacks the lower end of immediate trading range. New Zealand Electronic Card Retail Sales eased in May. Anxiety ahead of US inflation data, G7 joins escalating Sino-American tussles to favor bears. US CPI should remain near the consensus to keep Fed hopeful. NZD/USD remains pressured around 0.7170 inside a...
Marketsbabypips.com

Chart Art: Swing and Long-Term Trades on USD/CHF and AUD/CAD

I got yo back with a range play on USD/CHF and a pullback opportunity for AUD/CAD. USD/CHF is about to hit the .8955 zone, which has been supporting the dollar since late May. The setup looks interesting to me today because there’s a bullish divergence on the 1-hour chart BUT the 100 SMA also looks like it’s running out of momentum as the 200 SMA closes in.
CurrenciesDailyFx

British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD Rates

The Sterling-commodity currency crosses remain rangebound, as they have for many months now. GBP/AUD rates remain the most interesting of the three GBP-crosses reviewed in this report, continuing to linger below multi-decade trendline resistance. According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, the British Pound has a mixed bias. Range Trading...
WorldDailyFx

Bank of Canada Holds Rates Flat - USD/CAD Bounces

The Bank of Canada held rates flat at this morning’s rate decision, while keeping QE purchases to C$3 Billion/month. USD/CAD put in a mild bounce on the back of the statement. The focus now begins to shift to the FOMC, set for next Wednesday. This morning brought a Bank of...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD drops below 0.7730 amid renewed USD strength

AUD/USD lost its traction after rising above 0.7760. US Dollar Index recovered above 90.00 during American session. Focus shifts to mid-tier data releases from Australia. After spending the first half of the day in a tight range around 0.7750, the AUD/USD pair edged higher and reached a daily top of 0.7763. With the greenback gathering strength during the American trading hours, however, the pair reversed its direction and was last seen losing 0.15% on the day at 0.7728.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan edges higher in thin trade, market awaits U.S. inflation data

SHANGHAI, June 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed against the dollar in thin trade on Wednesday, with the market's focus locked on upcoming U.S. inflation data for clues to when the Federal Reserve might start tapering its monetary stimulus. Dealers said the spot yuan continued to swing around the 6.4 per dollar level, with many investors taking a "wait-and-see" approach ahead of Thursday's U.S. inflation data and European Central Bank (ECB) meeting. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3975 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3949 at midday, 61 pips firmer than the previous late session close. The spot yuan kept to tight range of about 50 pips, while trading volume shrank to $12.17 billion at midday, down from a normal half-day volume of about $15 billion. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3956 per dollar, 47 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.3909. The market barely reacted to producer price index (PPI) data showing China's factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years in May. "The recent RMB appreciation did little to contain the surge in commodity prices as well as PPI," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. "After all, it appears that the pass-through of surging PPI to CPI inflation was rather mild and gradual ... Domestically, the PBOC should have no urgency to tighten its rate hike cycle for now, given still benign CPI inflation below the annual target of around 3%." Elsewhere, head of Russia's financial market lobby group said this week that Russia could issue OFZ government bonds denominated in Chinese yuan within two years. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 90.085 from the previous close of 90.127, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3942 per dollar. The yuan market at 0402 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3956 6.3909 -0.07% Spot yuan 6.3949 6.401 0.10% Divergence from -0.01% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.09% Spot change since 2005 29.42% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.71 97.82 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.085 90.127 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3942 0.01% * Offshore 6.551 -2.37% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Currenciesinvesting.com

GBP/USD: Triangle Breakout

The euro has a big day ahead, with a monetary policy announcement and U.S. inflation report on the calendar. Between these two events, the European Central Bank meeting is... EUR/USD is ready for a breakout following the European Central Bank decision tomorrow. The technical setup is a triangle, and traders are hopeful either the ECB or the U.S. CPI...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: More Consolidation Ahead of ECB Talks

Buy the EUR/USD and add a take-profit at 1.2250 (R1). Set a stop-loss at 1.2200. Sell the EUR/USD and add a take-profit at 1.2100. Set a stop-loss at 1.2250. The EUR/USD price was little changed in the American and Asian sessions as attention shifted to the upcoming European Central Bank (ECB) decision and US inflation data. It is trading at 1.2182, which is about 0.70% above the lowest level on Friday.
Businessfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lower as Investors Sense Fed Has Control of Inflation

Gold futures are under pressure on Thursday as investors awaited the release of key U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decisions at next week’s meeting. Firm Treasury yields and a stronger U.S. Dollar are also weighing on demand for the dollar-denominated asset. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is also on the clock, scheduled to release its monetary policy decision later today.
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Volatility set to resume with US inflation figures

The dollar edged higher despite falling Treasury yields and ahead of US CPI. The ECB is likely to maintain its monetary policy unchanged, offer a cautious stance. EUR/USD is technically neutral in the near-term, but the consolidative phase is about to end. The EUR/USD pair is little changed for a...
Currenciesbabypips.com

Trade Watchlist: Another Look at USD/CAD Consolidation

With the latest monetary policy statement coming from the Bank of Canada, we’re taking another look at the consolidation pattern in USD/CAD. Last week, I was checking out the consolidation on USD/CAD ahead of the the employment updates, but didn’t get the breakout I was looking for as both countries disappointed.