Camden County’s been notified by the Fed there’s money coming in the near future from the American Rescue Plan of 2021. “Camden County is going to get a Ball Park $9 Million dollars from the Department of the Treasury to handle this ongoing health crisis that we have” says Presiding Camden County Commissioner Greg Hasty ,“since we received a direct guidance earlier this week, by e-mail from the Federal Government, I am anticipating that since they’re sending that out that sometime in the very near future we will be receiving those funds.”