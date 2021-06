This past weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma marked the 16th and final run before the 2021 All-Star Race. This coming weekend will see the best drivers in NASCAR compete for a shot at $1 million in the annual All-Star event. Of course, this is a non-points race with the regular season set to resume next weekend in Nashville. As such, it is a good time to visit the updated NASCAR stats and points standings to get a clear picture of how the season is shaping up. After all, when points racing resumes, there will be just ten races remaining before the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.